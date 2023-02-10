AI has turned The Simpsons into an 80s sitcom and the results are disturbing

The capabilities of artificial intelligence are endless – it can do everything from creating brand new works of art based on the style of a famous artist to predicting future events.

Now, the new technology has even been used to turn the iconic animated cartoon series The Simpsons into an 80s-style live-action sitcom, with scarily accurate results.

A video named “The Simpsons as an 80's Sitcom” was posted on YouTube by The Pharaoh Nerd and showed the opening credits of the show including the home of the Simpsons family at 742 Evergreen Terrace and followed by close-ups of each of the human characters.

The first is Homer Simpson who, much like his yellow counterpart, is a middle-aged balding man. Marge Simpson in human form still possesses her classic blue hair and green dress.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Along with the three blonde children, the family dog, Santa’s Little Helper, is also included, though appears as an actual greyhound in the live-action AI version.

The Simpsons as an 80's Sitcom www.youtube.com

Other notable characters like Ned Flanders – who appears much less nerdy and more handsome than he should – Principal Skinner, Groundskeeper Willie and Milhouse Van Houten each make an appearance and bear a varying likeness to their animated equivalents.

Fans discussed some of the AI’s choices in the comments, with some poking fun at the results and others admiring its work.

One wrote: “These images capture the essence of the characters so well it’s almost scary.”

Another commented: “I love how Nelson looks way too old for his grade, makes him the perfect bully.”

“WHY... HOW IS THIS SO PERFECT? THE THEME, THE CHARACTERS' ACTORS, THE OVERALL VIBE. THIS IS GREAT,” another said.

Someone else joked: “I always loved Tom Selleck's performance as Ned Flanders, really showed his range as an actor.”

Others called for AI to actually recreate a whole live-action episode of the show.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.