ABC News correspondent Mary Bruce has been widely praised after she stood her ground during a tense Oval Office exchange with Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Bruce pressed Trump on his family’s business dealings with Saudi Arabia and forcefully asked the prince about U.S. intelligence findings implicating him in Jamal Khashoggi’s 2018 killing.

Trump reacted angrily, calling her a “terrible reporter” and even threatened to revoke ABC’s broadcasting licence.

