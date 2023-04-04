When you think of a T-Rex, you likely imagine a big set of gnashers but the reality is pretty different.

According to a new study published in the journal Science, the teeth of the T-Rex and other theropods like velociraptors were smaller because they actually had lips.

While the lips wouldn't have been the same or as plump as human lips, the researchers found that these lips would have made them look more like komodo dragons and less like depictions in Jurassic Park.

"That animal has been copied so many times," study co-author Mark Witton, a paleoartist and researcher at the University of Portsmouth, told The New York Times. "It carried that lipless look into pop culture to the point where we're now struggling to get rid of it."

Meanwhile, they also found that relative to the sizes of their skulls, dino teeth were no larger than lizard's, meaning they were probably small enough to conceal.

Nevertheless, we can't imagine we'll see dinosaurs pouting away in films anytime soon.



