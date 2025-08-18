GTA 6 LIVE: Official release date update is what every gamer wants to hear

GTA 6 is arguably the most highly anticipated media of all time and its current release date of 26 May 2026 edges ever closer.

Because there's still more than nine months to go before it releases, leaks, rumours and speculation continue to swirl and swell about it.

The last official update from Rockstar itself came at the start of May when the studio released trailer 2 alongside loads of new screenshots, artwork and an updated website.

That followed the news GTA 6 was delayed from Autumn 2025 to 26 May 2026.

Take-Two, Rockstar Games' parent company, hosted an earnings call on 7 August when there was an update on the game's release date.

There's always something going on in the worlds of GTA 6, Rockstar Games and Take-Two so to stay up-to-date with all the latest as it happens, keep it locked with the dedicated indy100 live blog below.

GTA 6 logo created near Miami on Wplace The internet community has painted the GTA 6 logo by Miami on Wplace, a real-time pixel canvas layered over the world map, where anyone can paint and create art together. More art and references have also been spotted by where Florida Keys are on the map.

GTA 6 boss has 'very, very high' level of conviction about release date Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two, said his level of conviction that GTA 6 will release on 26 May 2026 is "very, very high". Speaking on CNBC, when asked if GTA 6 will release on time, he said: "My level of conviction is very, very high obviously. "Rockstar does have a lot of other things going on but this, of course, is the primary focus. "We try not to pump expectations. I think Rockstar's whole stock and trade is to have these extraordinary expectations and still to beat them. I know that's their goal, I know GTA 6 is going to be an amazing game."

Full story: GTA 6 official release date update from Take-Two GTA 6 remains on track to release on 26 May 2026 Rockstar Games GTA 6 currently remains on track to release on 26 May 2026, according to new official documents shared by Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two. Take-Two is hosting an earnings call on Thursday (7 August) and before it starts, the company made documents reporting its performance for the first fiscal quarter of 2026 available to the public. They're primarily to give investors and stakeholders an update on the financial performance of the company, with details included about what's being worked on across the company's portfolio, including studios such as Rockstar and 2K. And the documents confirmed GTA 6 remains on track to release on 26 May 2026. Read the full story here.

