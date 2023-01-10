17 funniest memes and reactions to the Virgin Orbit launch failure

An attempt to make British space history failed on Monday night after the first attempt to launch a rocket into orbit from UK soil was unsuccessful.
The Virgin Orbit plane flew to 35,000ft over the Atlantic Ocean after taking off before ending in failure after suffering an “anomaly”.
The plane, dubbed Cosmic Girl, took off from Cornwall Airport with hundreds of members of the public watching and over 75,000 viewing a live stream of the event.
The rocket, called LauncherOne, carrying nine satellites, was successfully released off the south coast of Ireland but a sudden glitch meant it didn't quite make it to orbit.
The launch on Monday evening ended in a damp squib
People on social media were quick to react to the event. While many praised the historic implications of the flight and shared their disappointment with the result, others took issue with the livestream coverage and some also poked a little fun at the failed launch...
\u201cWatching the Virgin Orbit UK rocket launch, what an anti climax!! But then, there it came out of nowhere.\u201d— Jeff Sears (@Jeff Sears) 1673302881
\u201cWill just have to stick \u2018second\u2019 over the top for next time #VirginOrbit #CosmicGirl\u201d— Lee Trewhela \u3013\u3013 (@Lee Trewhela \u3013\u3013) 1673311806
\u201cGutting news about @VirginOrbit #LauncherOne failing to reach orbit. Massive step for UK towards first orbital launch. Hopefully better luck next time. Well done #CosmicGirl team. Obsessed with space and sadly tonight wasn\u2019t our first night! It\u2019ll happen soon tho!\ud83e\udd1e\ud83c\udffd #StartMeUp\u201d— R Y L A N (@R Y L A N) 1673309307
\u201cBREAKING NEWS\n\nLauncherOne rocket fails to reach orbit after colliding with what is suspected to be the ball from Harry Kanes penalty during the World Cup in Qatar. More to follow.......\n\n#VirginOrbit #Launcher_One #CosmicGirl #LaunchUK #harrykane\u201d— Brad T (@Brad T) 1673312579
\u201cThanks all for your kind birthday messages. I wish you all the best 2023, wherever you are in the world. Also wishing success to Virgin Orbit with tonight\u2019s rocket launch. The 747-400 being used is an aircraft I remember flying on in the 90s! Fly High you \u2018Cosmic Girl\u2019. J xxx\u201d— Jamiroquai (@Jamiroquai) 1673283130
\u201cSpace plane pilot 1 - Dare you to draw something in the air before launch.\nSpace plane pilot 2 - what will you give me?\nSpace plane pilot 1 - dunno, a pint? #startmeup #launcherone #CosmicGirl #VirginOrbit\u201d— Valerie Mellon (@Valerie Mellon) 1673308549
\u201c#VirginOrbit #Launcher_One #CosmicGirl #LaunchUK \n\nand 2 idiots got further with this 15 years ago #VirginOrbit #Launcher_One #CosmicGirl #LaunchUK #TopGear\u201d— Gaz (@Gaz) 1673316666
\u201cHuge congratulations to the multiple teams that have been involved in this groundbreaking launch. The UK has an exciting future ahead as a small satellite launch provider, in addition to a vibrant & innovative space sector \ud83d\ude80 #CosmicGirl #CountdownToCornwall #STEM #SpaceForGood\u201d— Tim Peake (@Tim Peake) 1673307477
\u201cOnly in Cornwall - a silent disco conga around a replica rocket at a space launch #VirginOrbit #CosmicGirl #StartMeUp @SpaceCornwall\u201d— Lee Trewhela \u3013\u3013 (@Lee Trewhela \u3013\u3013) 1673305044
\u201cThe 'Virgin Orbit' control room looks more like the Crimewatch call centre than the Hollywoodesque NASA-style scene I'd expected.\u201d— dan barker (@dan barker) 1673307758
\u201c@daraobriain This feckin' guy! Always popping up when you don't want him #VirginOrbit\u201d— Dara \u00d3 Briain (@Dara \u00d3 Briain) 1673306657
\u201c"'LAUNCHERONE' should be pronounced like 'TOBLERONE'" <- this is the hill I am willing to die on.\n#VirginOrbit #CosmicGirl #LauncherOne\u201d— Major Clanger - @major_clanger@mastodon.social (@Major Clanger - @major_clanger@mastodon.social) 1673304019
\u201cIs this being filmed off a neighbour's ring doorbell? #CosmicGirl #VirginOrbit\u201d— Louise Pepper (@Louise Pepper) 1673301811
\u201cTrying to sleep tonight after Virgin Orbit stole an hour from me\n\n#VirginOrbit #CosmicGirl\u201d— MB (@MB) 1673306392
\u201c\ud83d\ude02 Just seen we had a sizeable meteor in the UK this evening... we send something up in space so space decided to send something back \ud83d\ude02#meteor #CosmicGirl #VirginOrbit #space\u201d— Kayleigh Whitbread (@Kayleigh Whitbread) 1673304206
Early on Tuesday morning, Virgin Orbit issued a statement which said: “Out of five LauncherOne missions carrying payloads for private companies and governmental agencies, this is the first to fall short of delivering its payloads to their precise target orbit.”
“While we are very proud of the many things that we have successfully achieved as part of this mission, we are mindful that we failed to provide our customers with the launch service they deserve,” chief executive Dan Hart added.
“The first-time nature of this mission added layers of complexity that our team professionally managed through; however, in the end a technical failure appears to have prevented us from delivering the final orbit.”
Melissa Thorpe, head of Spaceport Cornwall, spoke about the mission failure by saying: “This isn’t the first time we’ve been knocked, this is the biggest definitely, but I feel okay and we’ll get up and we’ll go again. It hasn’t gone exactly to plan but we’ve done everything that we said we were going to do at Spaceport.
“We’re feeling awful, to be honest – I’m not going to lie. It’s gutting and we all heard at different times and when we got together there were tears, and it was very upsetting.
“We are family and we’ve been through a lot together. So, when you go through something like this as a family at least you have that support, and we all understand one another. There’s not much more I can say other than it’s gutting but everybody’s okay.”
