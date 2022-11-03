There’s a film which is making a huge impact on Netflix users, with viewers praising All Quiet on the Western Front in their droves.

While the movie arrived on the streaming service three weeks ago, the film has become one of the most talked about film releases of the year for Netflix.

The German-language movie focuses on the horrors of World War I and follows 17-year-old Paul (Felix Kammerer) joining the Western Front as he does everything in his power to survive in the trenches and avoid deadly enemy fire.

All Quiet on the Western Front premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this year and has been widely praised by critics and viewers alike.

It’s Germany's submission for Best International Feature Film for the 2023 Academy Awards, with fans tipping the movie for success at the ceremony.

The Rotten Tomatoes scores are very impressive too, racking up a critics score of 92 per cent and an audience score of 90 per cent.

It is adapted from German author Erich Maria Remarque’s eponymous novel and is the third adaptation after one in 1930 and a second in 1979.

All Quiet on the Western Front is being tipped for an Oscar, and it’s not the only much-discussed film being submitted for an academy award.

Indie horror film Terrifier 2 has been submitted for Oscar consideration because it's "just too hilarious of an opportunity to pass up”, according to the film’s producers.

The box office hit sequel was released in August this year and focused on Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) who terrorizes a teenage girl Sienna Shaw (Lauren LaVera) and her younger brother Jonathan Shaw (Elliott Fullam) on Halloween night.

