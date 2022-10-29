Terrifier 2 has become the unlikely horror movie hit of the year with its grotesque and gory scenes proving too much to handle for those that have seen the film in cinemas.

The independent movie, which has a budget of just $250,000 but has already earned more than $5 million at the box office follows the exploits of the devious Art the Clown, a serial killer who doesn't make any sounds.

The film is so disgustingly violent that even one of the actors, wrestler and musician Chris Jericho said that he almost 'puked' while filming one scene towards the movie's conclusion.

However, even some scenes that were filmed were considered way too much for what eventually made the final cut.

In a recent interview with Variety, director Damien Leone revealed that a scene involving a man's genitalia even made him draw the line at what he could possibly include in the film.

He said: "Art the Clown likes to play with people’s entrails. There’s the scene where he cuts off a man’s penis. He could have taken it further. We had conversations of things he could do once he took the guy’s penis off. We explored those and joked about it, but then we said, 'No, that’s way too far. That’s too distasteful.'"

Leone also revealed that he although he likes to push boundaries he doesn't want to "alienate people and get to a point where they’re having a miserable experience and it’s no longer fun."

Terrifier 2 had a short cinema release but is now available to rent on various streaming services such as YouTube, Google, Prime Video and Apple TV.

