The Oscars are upon us once again.

The biggest names in Hollywood and global cinema as a whole are competing against each other to take home the gilded and most highly sought-after prize within the film world: an Academy Award.

Since the creation of the ceremony in 1929, a whopping 3,140 Oscars have been awarded, with some films and actors receiving more than others.

But who has won the most Oscars of all time?

That honor belongs to Katharine Hepburn.

Born in 1907, the legendary actress won four Academy Awards for Best Actress and had a career that spanned over 60 years.

Her career began when she studied at Bryn Mawr College in Pennsylvania, appearing in many of their productions.

After graduating, she appeared on Broadway which helped her garner attention for Hollywood roles.

Despite her achievements, she hasn't gone to any of the ceremonies to collect her prizes.

"My prize is my work," she said.

Hepburn was known for her outspokenness, independence and personality that paved the way for her to play strong-willed, sophisticated women.

Check out her awards for Best Actress below:

Best Actress: Morning Glory (1933)

Best Actress: Guess Who's Coming to Dinner (1967)

Best Actress:The Lion in Winter (1968)

Best Actress:On Golden Pond (1981)



Other actresses such as Meryl Streep, Frances McDormand and Ingrid Bergman each one three awards each.

Meryl Streep

Best Supporting Actress:Kramer vs. Kramer (1979)

Best Actress:Sophie's Choice (1982)

Best Actress:The Iron Lady (2011)

Frances McDormand



Best Actress:Fargo (1996)

Best Actress: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017)

Best Actress: Nomadland (2020)

Ingrid Bergman

Best Actress: Gaslight (1944)

Best Actress:Anastasia (1956)

Best Supporting Actress:Murder on the Orient Express (1974)

Elsewhere, Jack Nicholson, Daniel-Day Lewis and Walter Brennan are also tied, each winning three awards.

Jack Nicholson

Best Actor:One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest (1975)

Best Supporting Actor:Terms Of Endearment (1983)

Best Actor: As Good As It Gets (1997)

Daniel-Day Lewis

Best Actor: My Left Foot (1989)

Best Actor:There Will Be Blood (2007)

Best Actor: Lincoln (2012)

Walter Brennan



Best Supporting Actor: Come and Get It (1936)

Best Supporting Actor:Kentucky (1938)

Best Supporting Actor: The Westerner (1940)

The Oscars are set to air on ABC on Sunday, March 27 at 8pm EST.

