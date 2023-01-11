If you thought the suggestion that miniature superhero Ant-Man (played by Paul Rudd) could kill Infinity War baddie Thanos by expanding inside his butthole was weird, a villain hinted in the latest trailer for new film Quantumania could be a whole lot weirder.

While the movie set to kick off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) features Kang the Conquerer (Jonathan Majors) as the main big bad and the film studios’ “most powerful villain to date”, Scott Lang fans also caught a glimpse of the big-headed MODOK.

No, really. His identifying feature is that he has a giant head in comparison to his tiny arms.

And if you’re wondering what MODOK stands for, well that would be Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing (the ‘M’ also stood for ‘mobile’ and ‘mechanised’ at certain points), which sounds pleasant.

According to Marvel’s official website, MODOK is “the brainchild of Advanced Idea Mechanics” and has “long terrorised Marvel heroes with his computer-like mind and psionic powers”.

“Thanks to the A.I.M. Alteration Chamber, the very average human known as George Tarleton became one of the most mentally powerful beings on the planet! The process granted him a computer-like brain that could process and store data at lightning speed.

“He was also granted psychic and psionic abilities that allow him to control individuals or use force blasts in both offensive and defensive applications,” they state.

And if that wasn’t wild enough, part of his storyline also includes a spell as BRODOK – this time standing for Bio-Robotic Organism Designed Overwhelmingly for Kissing.

We’re being serious.

Aside from all that, Quantumania is set to see Ant-Man and The Wasp (Hope Van Dyne, played by Evangeline Lilly) “exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible”.

Whatever it has in store for us, it’s likely we won’t see the last of Kang, as studio boss Kevin Feige revealed at San Diego Comic Con back in July that Phase Six of the MCU would conclude with two Avengers films – one of which is titled The Kang Dynasty.

In other words, Kang looks set to be the next Thanos.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania will be released in the UK on 17 February.

