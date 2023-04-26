Austin Butler being bald in Dune: Part Two has become an instant meme

Whether you are pro-Calada or a Geidi Prime ultra there is no denying that the upcoming release of Dune: Part Two has sci-fi salivating at what director Denis Villeneuve has in store for audiences.

The first part of the epic tale, based on Frank Herbert's acclaimed novel, concluded with Paul Atredies joining the ranks of the Fremen on Arrakis after the corrupt Emperor staged a coup with the savage Harrkonens to wipe out the Atredies.

While the film won critical acclaim and picked up six Academy Awards it did leave out one vital character to the entire story.

The villainous Feyd-Rautha is basically the bizarro version of Paul Atredies and is the dastardly son of Stellan Skarsgard Baron Vladimir Harkkonen. The character had previously been played by Sting in the 1984 adaptation of the movie, directed by David Lynch.

Feyd will be played by Elvis actor Austin Butler in the eagerly anticipated sequel but one fact about the character has gotten everyone talking. In the 1984 version all the Harkonnen's were defined by their bright red hair, however, in Villeneuve's version the Harkonnen's had no hair whatsoever and were completely bald.

While it worked for Skarsgard and Dave Bautista respectively people are eagerly anticipating seeing what Butler might look like with a chrome dome. Cue the memes.





























Dune: Part Two, starring Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Javier Bardem, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson and Christopher Walken will be released in cinemas on November 3rd.

