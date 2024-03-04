Charlie XCX's 'brat' album cover is now a meme

Charli XCX has announced her new album brat will be released this summer - and the album cover art has already sparked plenty of reaction.

The 31-year-old announced the news via social media on February 28, where she shared the name, amount of songs and duration of the record.

"Brat - this summer. 15 songs. 41:23 minutes long. on repeat," she wrote.

Charli has given fans a taste on what they can expect from her sixth solo album with the release of her new single 'Von Dutch'.

While fans are excited to hear the new songs, much of the discussion was around the album cover art which has a simple design consisting of a low-res image of the word “brat” in the centre with a lime-green background.

It prompted social media users to question if this was a placeholder image for the cover art.









The 'Speed Drive' singer also confirmed this design is the album artwork as her limited edition vinyl albums have this cover art, while the vinyl itself has an image of Charli.

Upon the album announcement, Charli then posted a "brat generator" where fans could input any words they wanted which would then appear like the album art.

As an example, Charli wrote "aoty" - an acronym for "album of the year."

The generator has since prompted some funny memes and reactions - here are some of the best ones:

A reference to when an interviewer famously mistaken Charli for Lorde.

The infamous Glasgow Willy Wonka experience even got a mention.

































Meanwhile, others noted how the generator was a "genius" move since fans will use the feature during her shows.













An official release date for brat has not yet been confirmed so fans will have to wait and see...

