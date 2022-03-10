The artist representing the UK at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy has been announced as Sam Ryder, a TikToker with more than 12 million followers on the platform.

Ryder - who found fame on the social media site after sharing covers of tracks by the likes of Sia, Hozier and Paramore – will perform his new track “Space Man” in the competition.

The song was co-written by Amy Wadge, who’s behind Ed Sheeran’s smash hit “Thinking Out Loud”.

It’s hoped that the tune will do better than last year’s entry by James Newman (brother to “Love Me Again” singer John Newman), who finished with the dreaded nil points after performing his song “Embers”.

Ryder said of the announcement: “Having been a fan of Eurovision since I was a kid, I am so honoured to have been presented with the opportunity to sing at an event alongside some of Europe’s most talented creatives, performers and songwriters.

“I hope to sing my head off in a way the UK can be proud of, and to showcase a song I wrote with my friends last summer makes the whole experience even more special. See you in Turin legends!”

This year’s performer was unveiled on BBC Radio 1 on Thursday morning, during Greg James’ breakfast show.

Since then, the public have been sharing their thoughts, and it seems like the majority are behind Ryder and his vocals:

This year’s Eurovision Song Contest gets underway with the semi-finals on 10 and 12 May, before the grand final on BBC One on Saturday 14 May, from 8pm.

