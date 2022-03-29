The Conversation (0)
x
61
Unbranded Entertainment
Fantastic Beasts actor Ezra Miller has reportedly been arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment, following an altercation in a bar in Hawaii.
They reportedly started 'yelling obscenities' when a group began doing karaoke before grabbing the mic, and even 'lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts'.
Miller was released on bail for $500, but this isn't the first time they've been involved in a ruckus.
In 2020, a viral video saw them get thrown out of a bar in Iceland for allegedly choking a fan.
Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Top 100
Uncensored footage of Will Smith's meltdown at Oscars
Mar 28, 2022
Mar 28, 2022
I tried a week-long Silicon Valley dopamine detox and lasted 48 hours
Mar 20, 2022
Mar 20, 2022
Arnold Schwarzenegger invokes Nazi father in address to Russian people
Mar 18, 2022
Mar 18, 2022
Homer Simpson meets Joe Rogan after being 'cancelled' in new episode
Mar 21, 2022
Mar 15, 2022