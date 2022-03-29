Fantastic Beasts actor Ezra Miller has reportedly been arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment, following an altercation in a bar in Hawaii.

They reportedly started 'yelling obscenities' when a group began doing karaoke before grabbing the mic, and even 'lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts'.

Miller was released on bail for $500, but this isn't the first time they've been involved in a ruckus.

In 2020, a viral video saw them get thrown out of a bar in Iceland for allegedly choking a fan.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.