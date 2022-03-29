61
Actor Ezra Miller Arrested For Disorderly Conduct In Hawaii
Unbranded Entertainment

Fantastic Beasts actor Ezra Miller has reportedly been arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment, following an altercation in a bar in Hawaii.

They reportedly started 'yelling obscenities' when a group began doing karaoke before grabbing the mic, and even 'lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts'.

Miller was released on bail for $500, but this isn't the first time they've been involved in a ruckus.

In 2020, a viral video saw them get thrown out of a bar in Iceland for allegedly choking a fan.

