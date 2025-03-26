The official trailer for Final Destination: Bloodlines is here, and horror fans are excited to see a peak of the latest installment, which comes 14 years after the last film.

It wouldn't be a classic Final Destinationmovie without some graphic gore and a constant impending sense of doom, as we see more characters dance with death and try to avoid an untimely and gruesome demise.

In the opening scene of the trailer, we see in sequence a piece of glass in an ice tray and on the grass, a rake underneath a trampoline, and an out-of-control lawnmower at a family barbecue - what could possibly go wrong?

"Death is a relentless son of a *****," the film's tagline reads and this seems to be no different in the new film.

What is the plot of Final Destination: Bloodlines?

According to the plot synopsis, Final Destination: Bloodlines "takes audiences back to the very beginning of Death’s twisted sense of justice."

This story is based on a woman who has managed to escape Death before the original Final Destination movie, and in this time she's had a family, but now it appears Death is catching up and is on a mission to end the lives of those who were never meant to be born in the first place.

"Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefanie heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all."

In the trailer, we see Stefanie warn her family: "It all started with grandma, Death is coming for us because we were never supposed to exist."

Who stars in the film?

The cast includes Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, Brec Bassinger, and Tony Todd and the film is directed by Adam Stein and Zach Lipovsky.

How have fans reacted to the trailer?

Since the official trailer dropped, it's fair to say fans of the franchise are hyped to see another installment on the big screen later this year:

"WAIT AN ORIGIN STORY IS EXCELLENT….." one person wrote.









A second person said: "Childhood trauma is back."





"The way this movie is about to unlock a whole new set of fears for a generation already traumatized by a semi truck carrying logs…" a third person posted.





A fourth person replied: "Glass inside of ice? never getting ice in my drinks again."







"Oh yes, time to scare a new generation," someone else commented.









Another person declared: "Omfg!!! I’ve ALWAYS wanted a FD where there’s a survivor who has survived for decades!!! This is a dream come true!!"

When will the film be released?

Luckily for fans, there isn't too long to wait as Final Destination: Bloodlines is set to be released in cinemas on May 14 in the UK and May 16 in the US.

Elsewhere, Final Destination Bloodlines trailer features a terrifying death scene - and fans can barely watch, and Cinderella body horror could be the most unsettling movie of the year.

