There's finally a new instalment coming to the Final Destination franchise this year with the release of the Final Destination Bloodlines trailer - and it's just as gory as fans remember.

After a 14-year break since the last film Final Destination 5 released back in 2011, the horror is well and truly back.

In the Final Destination Bloodlines trailer it begins with a girl getting her tongue pierced before leaving a tattoo parlour.

After she leaves, we see a tattoo artist who is grieving the loss of his father and as he gives himself a tattoo in tribute to his late dad, then suddenly finds himself hung on to the ceiling fan by his nose ring and is set on fire.

(Pretty grim stuff).

The description tells us the newest chapter in the series will "takes audiences back to the very beginning of Death’s twisted sense of justice".

"Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefanie heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all," according to the plot synopsis.

The film is directed by Adam Stein and Zach Lipovsky, while the cast includes Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Rya Kihlstedt, Anna Lore, Brec Bassinger, and Tony Todd.

Final Destination fans quickly took to social media to react to the first teaser for the newest addition to the iconic franchise.

The trailer is making many rethink their septum piercing...





A big thumbs up for the trailer showing a death sequence.

While others were transported back to the childhood trauma they experienced watching the previous films growing up.

With this new movie, some noted how "a new generation is about to be traumatised".





"It’s a tradition for final destination movies to traumatize the audience forever somehow with simple things going wrong," another user said.









While someone else praised the trailer for not providing any spoilers for the film.





"Haven’t been to movie theater in years, I’ll go back for a new Final Destination," a user wrote.













"I’m seated. The theater employees are scared and asking me to leave because it’s ‘not May yet’ but I’m simply too seated," a fan said.













One user posted: "Them trying to relate to gen z by including a death by septum ring in their trailer".













"I forgot the genuinely pit-in-your-stomach feeling that seeing a new Final Destination death gives you," a viewer noted.





Luckily, fans won't have to wait long to see the film as Final Destination Bloodlines is set to release in cinemas later this year on May 16.

