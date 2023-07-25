Florence Pugh's nude Oppenheimer scene censored in some countries with 'best ever CGI'

The release of Oppenheimer has got off to a box office success, but fans in some countries have been left feeling cheated after a nude scene with Florence Pugh was censored with CGI.

On 21 July, the highly-anticipated Christopher Nolan film was released in movie theatres drawing millions of people around the world to cinemas.

The film about the “father of the atomic bomb” stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr and Florence Pugh.

Pugh, who played the character Jean Tatlock, was pictured after a sex scene sitting naked on a sofa having a conversation with Oppenheimer, played by Murphy.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

But for some cinemagoers in India, the full effect of the scene was diminished by the use of CGI to cover Pugh with a dress.

To ensure the film would be classified in the U/A category, Universal Pictures made an edit to the Indian version of the film by placing a dress over Pugh to shield the nudity.

One user joked: “The best ever CGI work in India award goes to the Indian censor board for Florence Pugh's black dress in Oppenheimer.”

But, others pointed out that it wasn’t only India that screened the censored version of the film.

According to other Twitter users, the same CGI-edited version was also played in cinemas in Indonesia, Pakistan and the Middle East.





Another claimed: “In Malaysia, they deleted both 1st and second sex scenes because they didn't add anything to the plot (it was an R rated movie, I paid to see that).

“But they couldn't delete this scene because it's important to the plot so they choose to cover her.”

Someone else suggested that in Nepalese cinemas, the Pugh nude scene was simply cut altogether, without them realising the significance it had on the rest of the film.

According to figures, Oppenheimer’s domestic opening weekend made a gross of $83m (£64.75m).



Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.