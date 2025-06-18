TikTokers baffled by 'lone flight crossing Iran amid airspace closures' - but is it real?

A viral TikTok has sparked widespread curiosity after allegedly capturing a single aircraft flying through Iranian airspace – while the rest of the region appears eerily empty on flight tracking maps.

It comes in the wake of Israeli strikes on Iran in the early hours of 13 June. In response to escalating tensions, Iran and Iraq have reportedly shut down their airspace entirely, while Jordan, Syria, and Israel are seeing only a trickle of flight activity.

Data from the flight tracking app shows the first aircraft began diverting away from Tehran around 00:06 UTC, even as Iranian and Iraqi skies remained crowded with traffic. Over the next two hours, flights steadily cleared out of the region.

Now, a viral clip appears to show a solitary flight making its way across the region.

In typical internet fashion, users paired the footage with the popular Jet2 audio trend – where people share holiday mishaps to the upbeat tune of the airline’s advert: "Nothing beats a Jet2 holiday."

It’s worth noting that the flight in question wasn’t operated by Jet2. In fact, it was depicted as a Cargolux cargo service en route from Zhengzhou to London.

But, according to the airline, it's not all that it seems.









In a statement to Indy100, Cargolux said: "We are aware of the recent information/statements circulating on social media regarding recent Cargolux flights alleged to be using Iranian airspace, based on the data received on a publicly available app.

"Cargolux would like to categorically state that none of its flights utilize Iranian airspace. Other airlines may similarly be impacted by the incorrect data being shown on such publicly available application.

"Cargolux operates with state-of-the-art technology systems, similar to those used by all major airlines, ensuring that we know the exact position of our aircraft at all times.

"Our flight tracking systems provide real-time data, which confirms that no flight entered Iranian airspace. Any claims to the contrary are completely unfounded. We remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety and transparency in all our operations."

Indy100 reached out to Flightradar24 for comment

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.