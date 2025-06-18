Which content creators have spoken out since the identity of Tattle Life was exposed?

For seven years, gossip forum Tattle Life has served as an anonymous forum spreading hatred and rumours about content creators from every corner of the internet, and after the identity of its founder was finally exposed on Friday (13 June), influencers are coming out to share their stories.

Tattle Life describes itself as a place for “commentary and critiques of people that choose to monetise their personal life as a business and release it into the public domain”, and is thought to have over 12 million views every month.

Donna and Neil Sands were those leading the charge in taking legal action against the site, and won £300,000 in damages. They've since warned people "the internet is not an anonymous place".

Now 'Helen McDougal', the site's operator, has been unmasked as vegan influencer, Sebastian Henry Bond, who often goes by Bastian Durward.

Most content creators you watch, whether that be on YouTube, TikTok, or elsewhere, will have been the subject of a Tattle Forum at some point, and now many of them are opening up on the damage that the forum did to them.

This is every influencer who has spoken out about Tattle Life so far...

Cory's World

Since the Tattle scandal unravelled, Cory and his fiancée Lea have shared a lengthy series of videos detailing the hurt they've experienced from Tattle trolls. The creator, best known for his 'What I Eat In A Day' videos admitted he couldn't tell his family about the level of hate he was receiving, as it would hurt them even more.

"I don't think people realise the hurt and the damage that gets caused by these people online that troll us constantly", he tearfully told followers.

"All of the horrible comments you see online and in the comments section - that's not even half of it."

@stephanievavron Firstly I just want to thank @DONNA SANDS and Neil for opening up a gateway for all the victims of this site.I recorded this yesterday, sometimes showing the reality of what it's like to be on social media is what it's all about. I have allowed lies and misinformation to be spread about me for years and even tried to take on tattle legally last year myself but I didn't know where to start. If you are writing on that site just know that you probably don't even realise the damage you have done to people. I was accused of "lying" about me finding lumps in my breast a few weeks back. The site is filled with people with the most negative outlook on life and even tho I want justice I still actually want the people writing on there daily to actually receive the help they need or find happiness in themselves because they really are wasting their lives ❤️

Stephanie Vavron posted a lengthy 10-minute statement in response to the news about Tattle, getting visibly emotional as she shared her own story. She noted that she was even scared for her son to start a new school for fear that teachers or other parents were writing on the gossip forum about her.

Thanking Neil and Donna sands, she added: "The site is filled with people with the most negative outlook on life and even tho I want justice I still actually want the people writing on there daily to actually receive the help they need or find happiness in themselves because they really are wasting their lives."

Aimee - TheSingleMamaOfficial





Aimee, AKA The Single Mama shared her "happiness" at the takedown of Tattle with a video of her dancing to Taylor Swift's 'Karma'.

"That website has facilitated so much evil to the point of ruining peoples lives. Let’s hope this is just the beginning of what’s to come", she wrote.

Kelsey Heinrichs

Content creator Kelsey Heinrichs shared her support for Donna and Neil Sands, leaving a comment on their Instagram post, detailing her own experience.

"This is incredible! Well bloody done! I discovered the identities of 2 'anonymous' posters on tattle and was shocked to discover both of them were influencers - I’ve been told not to expose them because I would be to blame if things were to go wrong (aka they hurt themselves)", she wrote. "It sucks they never had that consideration for others when saying horrible stuff about me and my friends on tattle. Hope this site gets shut down for good!"

Michelle Elman

@michellelelman I think this is called karma #tattlelife

Self-loved influencer Michelle Elman branded the saga "karma", and condemned the actions of Bond in a TikTok video.

"The joy and pleasure I have experienced at knowing this man has been exposed - you mean you built a website based on anonymity and you did not get your anonymity? Yes! And also...of course it's a man", she laughed, noting the irony that content creation is a female-dominated industries - of which there are few.

"This site has taken down some of my favourite influencers both personally and professionally."

Emma Conway

Emma Conway also chimed into the announcement that Tattle's identity was finally being revealed. She wrote: "Thank you thank you thank you ❤️ do we actually think this could be a fresh start? A way for me to become who I was before? I am silent about the site due to absolute fear but that doesn't mean it doesn't affect me every single day.

"I struggle to make eye contact with new people. I had to have therapy due to PTSD from a poster who we had to report to the police several times. And it was all created by a random male food blogger? Why would someone want to profit from such pain? Why would someone want to stoop so low? Thankful to be surrounded by love and light and 🙏🏻 this could be the end. Much love to anyone who has been through similar. You're not alone."

A County Down Under





A County Down Under posted a lip sync video to Taylor Swift's 'Ready For It' as her response to the news, noting that she'd had the "biggest cry" as justice had "been served."

Mrs Hinch

"Oh my gosh I pray this is true 🙏🏼 The website that has damaged my mental health and harassed me and my family beyond words for over 6 years", cleaning expert, Mrs Hinch wrote when the announcement came out.

"They've stalked me, lied about me, mocked me and my beautiful children. Accused me of the unthinkable, brainwashed my supporters. Sickening behaviour that I’ve silently had to put up with every single day. My thread (as I’m sure you’ve seen) is one of the largest on there , with hourly abuse. I hope to god this site gets taken down. Thank you for all you’ve done."

Just Jenny Benny

