Stars of the stage have thrown their support behind Bad Education actor Francesca Amedwudah-Rivers this week, after the artist and composer received racist abuse online when she was announced to play Juliet in a production of Romeo and Juliet alongside Spider-Man actor Tom Holland.

News of Amedwudah-Rivers’ casting was announced in late March, alongside details of the rest of the company, which includes Doctor Who’s Freema Agyeman and Heartstopper’s Nina Taleghani.

They’ll all be directed by Jamie Lloyd, a theatremaker who’s previously worked with James McAvoy in Cyrano de Bergerac, Emilia Clarke in The Seagull, and most recently with Nicole Scherzinger in Sunset Boulevard, which finished performances at London’s Savoy Theatre in January and will transfer to Broadway from September.

Lloyd’s upcoming production has been branded a “pulsating new vision of Shakespeare’s immortal tale of wordsmiths, rhymers, lovers and fighters”.

And there’s been immense interest in the show this week, as tickets went on sale on Wednesday and have now sold out.

Except just one day later, producers had to issue a statement on social media addressing some hateful reactions to Amedwudah-Rivers’ casting.

Condemning what they described as “a barrage of deplorable racial abuse”, the Jamie Lloyd Company said the comments directed towards the cast member “must stop”.

They said: “We are working with a remarkable group of artists. We insist that they are free to create work without facing online harassment.

“We will continue to support and protect everyone in our company at all costs. Any abuse will not be tolerated and will be reported.

“Bullying and harassment have no place online, in our industry or in our wider communities. Our rehearsal room is full of joy, compassion and kindness. We celebrate the extraordinary talent of our incredible collaborators.

“The Romeo and Juliet community will continue to rehearse with generosity and love, and focus on the creation of our production.”

People on X, formerly Twitter also condemned the racist abuse Amedwudah-Rivers has been receiving and sent supportive messages to the actor.

Romeo and Juliet begins performances at the Duke of York’s Theatre on the West End next month, running for 12 weeks only.

