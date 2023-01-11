The 5 most memorable moments from the Golden Globes 2023

The Golden Globes are back and, this time, people actually watched them.

The awards ceremony that was boycotted last year and pulled from TV screens over the lack of diversity among its members was awash with big names once more.

Winners included Cate Blanchett, Steven Spielberg and Colin Farrell, but they were not the only ones to hit headlines.

As always, the host, presenters and distinguished guests stole the show. So here, we’ve rounded up all the most memorable moments from the star-studded night.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Jennifer Coolidge’s acceptance speech

You don’t have to be a White Lotus fan to understand why Jennifer Coolidge is an icon. The American Pie legend earned herself a standing ovation for her acceptance speech when she rightly scooped up the Best Supporting Actress in a TV series/motion picture award.

Here’s why:

And here’s what Twitter had to say about her both hilarious and tear-jerking monologue:

Jerrod Carmichael’s eyebrow-raising jokes

Host Jerrod Carmichael wasn’t pulling any punches when he took to the stage to host the show.

He began by addressing the diversity controversy surrounding the ceremony head-on – “I’ll tell you why I’m here, I’m here because I’m Black” (he was the first Black host in the awards’ history) – before later poking fun at Tom Cruise and Will Smith.

The comedian addressed Cruise’s decision to return the Golden Globes he’d won in the past amid a boycott of the ceremony’s organisers, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

Returning to the stage halfway through the show, Carmichael said: “Backstage, I found these three Golden Globe awards that Tom Cruise returned. I think maybe we take these three things and exchange them for the safe return of Shelly Miscavige.”

Miscavige, like Cruise, is a member of the Church of Scientology is married to its leader David Miscavige. She has not been seen in pubic since 2007.

Carmichael also slapped Will Smith with a backhanded joke after the Oscar-winner’s notorious Chris Rock display:

But he wasn’t the only one to win some laughs at the Emancipation star’s expense…

Austin Butler’s voice

Austin Bulter would presumably prefer to be the talk of the town for winning the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama.

Instead, all anyone can think about was the sound of his voice during his acceptance speech.

Viewers were convinced that the Elvis star was still trapped in his title role, as his words dripped with the Memphis lilt of the King himself:

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez's standing ovation

It may have been a year late, but Michaela Jaé Rodriguez finally got a standing ovation for becoming the first trans actor to win a Golden Globe.

Legendary writer and producer Ryan Murphy shone the spotlight on the Pose star who scooped the award last year, but didn't get the attention she deserved given that the ceremony wasn't televised.

Rather than talk about himself as he accepted a lifetime achievement award, Murphy called on the audience to acknowledge Rodriguez's landmark accomplishment.

Here's a look at that moving moment:

A historic win for India

Naatu Naatu, from the film Teluga language film RRR, overcame pop music heavyweights Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and Rihanna, to claim the award for best original song.

It marked India's first Golden Globe and sparked celebration across the country and social media.

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan wrote: “Just woke up and started dancing to ‘Naatu Naatu’ celebrating [its] win at Golden Globes. Here’s to many more awards and making India so proud!!”

Here's a look at the moment composer MM Keeravani learnt of his historic success:

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.