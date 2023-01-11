The 5 most memorable moments from the Golden Globes 2023

The Golden Globes are back and, this time, people actually watched them.
The awards ceremony that was boycotted last year and pulled from TV screens over the lack of diversity among its members was awash with big names once more.
Winners included Cate Blanchett, Steven Spielberg and Colin Farrell, but they were not the only ones to hit headlines.
As always, the host, presenters and distinguished guests stole the show. So here, we’ve rounded up all the most memorable moments from the star-studded night.
Jennifer Coolidge’s acceptance speech
You don’t have to be a White Lotus fan to understand why Jennifer Coolidge is an icon. The American Pie legend earned herself a standing ovation for her acceptance speech when she rightly scooped up the Best Supporting Actress in a TV series/motion picture award.
Here’s why:
\u201cSO well-deserved! Congratulations @jencoolidge for WINNING Best Supporting Actress - Television Limited Series/Motion Picture \u2764\ufe0f #GoldenGlobes\u201d— Golden Globe Awards (@Golden Globe Awards) 1673408609
And here’s what Twitter had to say about her both hilarious and tear-jerking monologue:
\u201cWatching Mike White cry as Jennifer Coolidge calls him one of the greatest people she's ever known is one of the sweetest moments in television I've ever seen.\u201d— Jada Yuan (@Jada Yuan) 1673407731
\u201cJennifer Coolidge is a fucking inspiration. 61 years old in the prime of her career and 100% committed to being herself. A legend. God bless her.\u201d— Bethany Cosentino (@Bethany Cosentino) 1673408918
Jerrod Carmichael’s eyebrow-raising jokes
Host Jerrod Carmichael wasn’t pulling any punches when he took to the stage to host the show.
He began by addressing the diversity controversy surrounding the ceremony head-on – “I’ll tell you why I’m here, I’m here because I’m Black” (he was the first Black host in the awards’ history) – before later poking fun at Tom Cruise and Will Smith.
The comedian addressed Cruise’s decision to return the Golden Globes he’d won in the past amid a boycott of the ceremony’s organisers, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).
Returning to the stage halfway through the show, Carmichael said: “Backstage, I found these three Golden Globe awards that Tom Cruise returned. I think maybe we take these three things and exchange them for the safe return of Shelly Miscavige.”
\u201cThank you Jerrod Carmichael! \n\nWhere is Shelly??\n\n#GoldenGlobes2023 \n#GoldenGlobes\u201d— Leah Remini (@Leah Remini) 1673406812
Miscavige, like Cruise, is a member of the Church of Scientology is married to its leader David Miscavige. She has not been seen in pubic since 2007.
Carmichael also slapped Will Smith with a backhanded joke after the Oscar-winner’s notorious Chris Rock display:
\u201cJerrod Carmichael joked that Will Smith was given a #GoldenGlobes award for "best portrayal of masculinity on television"\u201d— The Hollywood Reporter (@The Hollywood Reporter) 1673406612
But he wasn’t the only one to win some laughs at the Emancipation star’s expense…
\u201cEddie Murphy shares three pieces of advice for up-and-comers in the industry:\n\n1) Pay your taxes.\n2) Mind your business.\n3) Keep Will Smith's wife's name out your f---ing mouth.\n\nhttps://t.co/YDe7QBg9R9\u201d— Variety (@Variety) 1673409429
Austin Butler’s voice
Austin Bulter would presumably prefer to be the talk of the town for winning the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama.
Instead, all anyone can think about was the sound of his voice during his acceptance speech.
Viewers were convinced that the Elvis star was still trapped in his title role, as his words dripped with the Memphis lilt of the King himself:
\u201cHave we checked on the hypnotist that\u2019s holding Austin Butler in a perpetual Elvis voice trance? #GoldenGlobes\u201d— Radhika H. \u2603\ufe0f (@Radhika H. \u2603\ufe0f) 1673410149
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez's standing ovation
It may have been a year late, but Michaela Jaé Rodriguez finally got a standing ovation for becoming the first trans actor to win a Golden Globe.
Legendary writer and producer Ryan Murphy shone the spotlight on the Pose star who scooped the award last year, but didn't get the attention she deserved given that the ceremony wasn't televised.
Rather than talk about himself as he accepted a lifetime achievement award, Murphy called on the audience to acknowledge Rodriguez's landmark accomplishment.
Here's a look at that moving moment:
\u201cOne year after becoming the first trans actor to win a Golden Globe, \u2018Pose\u2019 star @MjRodriguez7 finally got her standing ovation for the award after the 2022 Globes were not televised.\n\n#GoldenGlobes #PoseFX #lgbt\u201d— Top Gay Newz (@Top Gay Newz) 1673413947
A historic win for India
Naatu Naatu, from the film Teluga language film RRR, overcame pop music heavyweights Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and Rihanna, to claim the award for best original song.
It marked India's first Golden Globe and sparked celebration across the country and social media.
\u201cSPEECHLESS\ud83d\ude4f\ud83c\udffb\nMusic truly knows no boundaries.\n\nCongratulations & thank you PEDDANNA for giving me #NaatuNaatu. This one is special.:)\n\nI thank each & every fan across the globe for shaking their leg & making it popular ever since the release\ud83e\udd17#GoldenGlobes\nhttps://t.co/cMnnzYEjrV\u201d— rajamouli ss (@rajamouli ss) 1673414468
Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan wrote: “Just woke up and started dancing to ‘Naatu Naatu’ celebrating [its] win at Golden Globes. Here’s to many more awards and making India so proud!!”
Here's a look at the moment composer MM Keeravani learnt of his historic success:
