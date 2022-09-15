It’s one of the most highly anticipated game releases of recent years, but Xbox players already have their concerns about Hogwarts Legacy.
A new trailer for the game arrived this week, promising a spooky take on the Harry Potter universe – and that wasn’t all.
It was also revealed that Hogwarts Legacy will have exclusive content for PlayStation. A quest called 'The Haunted Hogsmeade Shop' which will only be available on the console.
While Hogwarts Legacy launches on February 10th, 2023, Xbox players will have to wait 12 months in order to play the quest themselves.
Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
The side quest is teased in the new clip, which sees the main playing character meet with shopkeeper Madam Mason before things take a sinister turn.
Hogwarts Legacy - PlayStation Exclusive Haunted Hogsmeade Shop Quest | PS5 & PS4 Gameswww.youtube.com
There will also be a recipe for Felix Felicis Potion available to PlayStation users, which allows players to to temporarily show location of chests on the map.
The news hasn’t exactly done down well with Xbox players on Reddit.
One wrote: “This game sounds like a great candidate to buy on February 10th, 2024. By doing this, you get the full game with all the bugs and glitches fixed and any free post-launch updates for around $15 probably.”
Another added: “Guess what I’m buying on February 10th 2024…”
One more replied to a comment from a user saying they were going to wait a year to buy the game, saying: “And with a game like this, you’ll hopefully skip out on all the bugs that will inevitably be there at launch. So you’ll play it with hopefully a year of updates and patches as well.”
Another added: “This is exactly what i’m gonna do, i don’t mind waiting a year to play the game plus that’s a year of updates and patches plus a cheaper version of the game so it’s a win win.”
Xbox users also took to Twitter to share their frustrations.
\u201cHogwarts Legacy PlayStation exclusive quest \u201cHaunter Hogsmeade Shop\u201d, cosmetic set, shop for selling items and gear at better rates, and dungeon won\u2019t be available for Xbox until a year after release. \nConsole exclusive shit is dumb, and I\u2019m sure Jim Ryan is cool with this.\u201d— Rebs Gaming (@Rebs Gaming) 1663161453
\u201c@HogwartsLegacy Two things of note. \n1. Nobody knows what it actual means to have a Hogsmeade shop or what it can be used for. Some clarification would be nice.\n\n2. Xbox users have to wait a whole year for this and get nothing exclusive? Cheers guys. Thanks.\u201d— Hogwarts Legacy (@Hogwarts Legacy) 1663107939
\u201c@AgilityPlayz @HogwartsLegacy Honestly I\u2019d rather it be completely PlayStation exclusive than this crap. That would make me want to buy a PlayStation. Instead Xbox, PC, and Switch get a downgraded version of the game for a year. Makes me feel ripped off after preordering the game. I\u2019m canceling and waiting.\u201d— Hogwarts Legacy (@Hogwarts Legacy) 1663107939
\u201cPre-ordered the Deluxe Edition of Hogwarts Legacy for PS5. Was going to get it on Xbox but I need that extra mission lol. Plus I can actually game on my console now that my brother is working\u201d— Diego (@Diego) 1663202112
\u201c@HogwartsLegacy So why is Sony get all this stuff and not xbox\u201d— Hogwarts Legacy (@Hogwarts Legacy) 1661446828
\u201c@HogwartsLegacy So why is Sony getting off the good stuff want about Xbox if they done get some stuff like Sony I will not get this game it will be a big lose because I love Harry Potter things\u201d— Hogwarts Legacy (@Hogwarts Legacy) 1661446828
\u201c@HogwartsLegacy So why is Sony getting off the good stuff want about Xbox if they done get some stuff like Sony I will not get this game it will be a big lose because I love Harry Potter things\u201d— Hogwarts Legacy (@Hogwarts Legacy) 1661446828
The upcoming game takes place around 100 years before Harry Potter first steps foot inside Hogwarts.
Players of the upcoming game will take control of a fifth year student and explore the wizarding school while learning advanced magic.
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.