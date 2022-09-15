It’s one of the most highly anticipated game releases of recent years, but Xbox players already have their concerns about Hogwarts Legacy.

A new trailer for the game arrived this week, promising a spooky take on the Harry Potter universe – and that wasn’t all.

It was also revealed that Hogwarts Legacy will have exclusive content for PlayStation. A quest called 'The Haunted Hogsmeade Shop' which will only be available on the console.

While Hogwarts Legacy launches on February 10th, 2023, Xbox players will have to wait 12 months in order to play the quest themselves.

The side quest is teased in the new clip, which sees the main playing character meet with shopkeeper Madam Mason before things take a sinister turn.

Hogwarts Legacy - PlayStation Exclusive Haunted Hogsmeade Shop Quest | PS5 & PS4 Games www.youtube.com

There will also be a recipe for Felix Felicis Potion available to PlayStation users, which allows players to to temporarily show location of chests on the map.

The news hasn’t exactly done down well with Xbox players on Reddit.

One wrote: “This game sounds like a great candidate to buy on February 10th, 2024. By doing this, you get the full game with all the bugs and glitches fixed and any free post-launch updates for around $15 probably.”

Another added: “Guess what I’m buying on February 10th 2024…”

One more replied to a comment from a user saying they were going to wait a year to buy the game, saying: “And with a game like this, you’ll hopefully skip out on all the bugs that will inevitably be there at launch. So you’ll play it with hopefully a year of updates and patches as well.”

Another added: “This is exactly what i’m gonna do, i don’t mind waiting a year to play the game plus that’s a year of updates and patches plus a cheaper version of the game so it’s a win win.”

Xbox users also took to Twitter to share their frustrations.

The upcoming game takes place around 100 years before Harry Potter first steps foot inside Hogwarts.

Players of the upcoming game will take control of a fifth year student and explore the wizarding school while learning advanced magic.

