Jimmy Kimmel hits out at Donald Trump with brutal 'jail time' gag at the Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel took time out during the Oscars ceremony on Sunday night (March 11) to take a brutal dig at Donald Trump, after the former President had criticised him on Truth Social.

Trump hit out at the host on his social media platform, writing: "Has there EVER been a WORSE HOST than Jimmy Kimmel at The Oscars. His opening was that of a less than average person trying too hard to be something which he is not, and never can be.”

He added: “Get rid of Kimmel and perhaps replace him with another washed up, but cheap, ABC "talent," George Slopanopoulos. He would make everyone on stage look bigger, stronger, and more glamorous. Also a really bad politically correct show tonight, and for years - Disjointed, boring, and very unfair.

“Why don't they just give the Oscars to those that deserve them. Maybe that way their audience and TV ratings will come back from the depths. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Kimmel read out the "review" from his phone during the ceremony, before saying: "See if you can guess which former president posted that on Truth Social.

"Thank you president Trump. Thank you for watching, I'm surprised you're still watching - isn't it past your jail time?" he joked.

The gag got a laugh in the room and sparked a big reaction on social media.









Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel