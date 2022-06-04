Johnny Depp has announced the news that he is collaborating with Jeff Beck on an album, following the verdict in his defamation case against Amber Heard.

Depp has been touring with Beck in the UK over recent days, appearing on stage in Sheffield and at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Now, the pair are working on an album which is set for release next month.

It comes after the much publicised and memed trial between the former spouses came to a close on 1 June, with the verdict in favour of The Pirates of the Caribbean star.

He was awarded $15m in damages while Heard was awarded $2m in damages. With Virginia’s local maximum punitive damage laws in tow, Depp was awarded a grand total of $10.4m.

While appearing together on stage in Gateshead earlier this week, Beck told the crowd [via Stereogum]: “I’m gonna take this opportunity and tell you I met this guy five years ago, and we’ve never stopped laughing since.

"We actually made an album. I don’t know how it happened. It will be out in July.”



Depp and Beck sang a version of the John Lennon song Isolation, which Depp released with Beck back in 2020, while appearing together on stage in London.

They also performed covers of What’s Going On by Marvin Gaye and Little Wing by Jimi Hendrix.

