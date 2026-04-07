Kanye West asked to show 'genuine remorse' as Wireless Festival row escalates

Kanye West has offered to meet with the British Jewish community following a significant backlash over his antisemitic comments, ahead of his planned headline performance at Wireless Festival in London this summer.

The rapper, now known as Ye, has faced calls for a UK ban due to a history of controversial behaviour, including releasing a song titled "Heil Hitler" and advertising a swastika T-shirt. As tickets for the three Finsbury Park concerts went on sale, West issued a statement addressing the controversy.

"I’ve been following the conversation around Wireless and want to address it directly," West said. "My only goal is to come to London and present a show of change, bringing unity, peace, and love through my music. I would be grateful for the opportunity to meet with members of the Jewish community in the UK in person, to listen. I know words aren’t enough – I’ll have to show change through my actions. If you’re open, I’m here."

Melvin Benn, managing director at Festival Republic, which promotes Wireless Festival, confirmed that West already possesses a visa to enter the UK, issued "in the last few days." However, he noted on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood might still rescind it, stating: "If she does, she does, and then the issue is over in terms of his appearance." Ms Mahmood has faced pressure from politicians and the Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) to ban West, arguing his presence would not be "conducive to the public good." Ministers are currently reviewing West’s permission to enter the UK.

Phil Rosenberg, president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, indicated his group would be willing to meet West, but only if he withdrew from Wireless. Mr Rosenberg highlighted West’s past actions, including the "Heil Hitler" song and "deeply offensive comments about the black community, saying that the 400-year experience of slavery was ‘like a choice’." He also referenced a track from West’s latest album, "Bully," which was reportedly titled "Gas Chamber" prior to its release as "All The Love."

Wireless faces sponsorship issues over Kanye West headline slot Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

"The Jewish community will want to see a genuine remorse and change before believing that the appropriate place to test this sincerity is on the main stage at the Wireless Festival," Mr Rosenberg stated. "As such, we are willing to meet Kanye West as part of his journey of healing, but only after he agrees not to play the Wireless Festival for this year."

Conversely, the CAA has refused to meet with West and vowed to protest at Wireless if his performances proceed, citing concerns that "nobody knows what might come out of Mr West’s mouth on that stage." The organisation added that a cancellation would signal "a sign that he may be genuine in his remorse."

West is scheduled to headline all three nights of the festival in July. The decision to book him has been criticised by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, who called it "deeply concerning," and Health Secretary Wes Streeting, who told Sky News that organisers should be "ashamed of themselves." Major sponsors, including Pepsi, Rockstar Energy, and Diageo, have withdrawn their support, and PayPal, a payment partner, will not appear in future promotional materials.

Mr Benn defended the booking, describing himself as a "deeply committed anti-fascist" and a "person of forgiveness." He stated: "What Ye has said in the past about Jews and Hitler is as abhorrent to me as it is to the Jewish community, the Prime Minister and others that have commented and – taking him at his word – to Ye now also." He argued that West has a legal right to perform music that is widely available and played on radio, and that the festival is not providing a platform for his opinions.

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp urged Ms Mahmood to use her powers under the Immigration Act to refuse West a visa, citing his "appalling antisemitic and pro-Nazi comments."

The Mayor of London’s office previously refused permission for a separate Kanye West concert at the London Stadium this summer, citing "community concerns and the reputational impact on the city." In January, West took out a full-page advert in the Wall Street Journal to apologise, titled: "To Those I’ve Hurt," denying he was a Nazi or antisemite and attributing his past behaviour to a "four-month-long, manic episode of psychotic, paranoid and impulsive behaviour that destroyed my life."