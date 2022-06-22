Warning: Contains spoilers for Stranger Things season 4

Kate Bush has finally broken her silence after her song 'Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)' got a new lease of life after featuring in Stranger Things.

The song played a pivotal role in the fourth season of the show after character Max managed to escape the grips of evil character Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) thanks to her hearing the 1985 track that her friends Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), and Steve (Joe Keery) played in her ears.

Sadie Sink, the actress who plays Max, later revealed she didn't know who Kate Bush was before her song was used – and the series has introduced a whole new generation of fans just like her to Bush's music.

'Running Up That Hill' shot up to number one in the UK charts after the episode aired, and now Bush herself has spoken about the song’s new found audience.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Speaking to Emma Barnett on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour, Bush described the success as “just extraordinary … quite shocking really, isn’t it? I mean, the whole world’s gone mad.”

Discussing the use of the song in Stranger Things, the 30-year-old said: “It’s such a great series, I thought that the track would get some attention. But I just never imagined that it would be anything like this.

“The Duffer brothers created the series and actually we watched it from the first series onwards, so I was already familiar with the series. And I thought what a lovely way for the song to be used in such a positive way. You know, as a kind of talisman almost really for Max. And yeah, I think it’s very touching, actually.”

Bush also revealed that she hadn’t listened to the track “for a really long time” before it was used in the series, saying: “I never listen to my old stuff.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.