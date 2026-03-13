Netflix confirms Kpop Demon Hunters sequel is happening - everything we know

The most popular Netflix film of all time, KPop Demon Hunters, is getting a sequel.

That's right, we're not done with HUNTR/X just yet, as we'll be seeing Rumi, Mira, and Zoey (Arden Cho, with vocals by EJAE, May Hong, with vocals by Audrey Nuna, and Ji-young Yoo, with vocals by Rei Ami) back on our screens again after a well-earned hiatus.

The streaming giant confirmed the news on Thursday (March 12), where it was announced Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans will return to direct the highly anticipated follow-up.

News of the sequel comes after the film's global success since it debuted in June last year, gaining over 500 million views.

Furthermore, the music has also proven to be a massive hit as HUNTR/X made history to become the first K-pop girl group to reach No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100; their song “Golden” became the first-ever K-pop song to win a Grammy Award, and the song also won Best Song Motion Picture award at the Golden Globes.

The Academy Awards are taking place this Sunday (March 15), where KPop Demon Hunters is nominated for two Oscars: Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song (“Golden”).

In the first film, we follow the K-pop girl group HUNTR/X who, outside of their sell-out concerts, have "secret identities as demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet — an irresistible rival boy band, Saja Boys, who are demons in disguise," according to the plot synopsis.

Although the plot for the sequel has not yet been confirmed, fans will be excited to find out what new adventure is in store for the characters.

“I feel immense pride as a Korean filmmaker that the audience wants more from this Korean story and our Korean characters,” Kang told Netflix's Tudum. “There’s so much more to this world we have built, and I’m excited to show you. This is only the beginning.”

Appelhans added, “These characters are like family to us, their world has become our second home. We’re excited to write their next chapter, challenge them, and watch them evolve — and continue pushing the boundaries of how music, animation, and story can come together.”

But for now, you can watch KPop Demon Hunters on Netflix.

