Netflix's Kpop Demon Hunters continues to see huge success not just on the streaming platform, but also as a box office hit after getting a limited theatrical release.

The movie was first released by the streaming giant on June 20, and rose to the top of its charts, and the momentum has carried on into the summer - so much so, a sing-along version of the animated musical had a limited release over the weekend (23rd- 24th August) in theaters across the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK..

For those who haven't seen or aren't familiar with the film, here is everything you need to know about Kpop Demon Hunters

What is the film about?

- YouTube www.youtube.com

As you can gather from the title, the story follows "a K-pop girl group named Huntrix [comprised of Rumi, Mira and Zoey], who secretly work as demon hunters, battling evil spirits while balancing their pop idol careers.

"Their biggest challenge arises when a rival demon boy band, the Saja Boys, emerges, aiming to steal their fanbase - and souls.

"A central conflict involves a hidden romantic tension between Rumi, a member of Huntrix, and Jinu, a member of the Saja Boys, complicated by Rumi's secret demon heritage."

Expect action and suspense mixed in with some catchy Kpop tunes.

Who is in the cast?

The cast of voice actors for the animated film includes:

Arden Cho as Rumi

May Hong as Mira

Ji-young Yoo as Zoey

Ahn Hyo-seop as Jinu

Andrew Choi as Jinu's singing voice

Ken Jeong as Bobby

Yunjin Kim as Celine

Lee Byung-hun as Gwi-ma

Daniel Dae Kim as Healer Han

Liza Koshy as Host

Joel Kim Booster as Romance Saja and Idol host





Theatrical release

A sing-along version of Kpop Demon Hunters had a limited theatrical release on August 23 and 24, and soon rose to No. 1 on North American charts.

In terms of earnings, the film is estimated to have made around $18 million to $20 million on Saturday and Sunday, as per Variety.

It is playing on 1,700 screens, with 1,150 of those selling out, despite the film already being out on Netflix for the past two months, where it has become the second-most-watched film ever on the platform





Songs impacting Billboard Hot 100

YouTube/Netflix

The music from the film was created with K-pop in mind, with Korean producers behind the tunes - including Grammy-winning Lindgren, who has worked with BTS and TWICE.

"Because we wanted the music to be really incredible and really speak to the K-pop fans and be legitimately fit into the K-pop space, we felt that it was important to partner with a Korean label," director Maggie Kang said during a Netflix press interview.

Three of the original songs from the film - 'Golden,' 'Your Idol', 'Soda Pop', and 'How It's Done' — are currently in the top 10 of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, and it marks the first time four songs from the album soundtrack are concurrently in the top 10 in the chart's history.

'Golden' has topped the chart for a second week running, while 'Your Idol' remains at No. 4, 'Soda Pop' is up to No. 5, and 'How It's Done' is No.10.





Social media reaction to Kpop Demon Hunters

Given its chart and streaming impact, there has been plenty of reaction on social media to Kpop Demon Hunters being released in cinemas - here are some of the best reactions.

One person wrote, "Being in a sold out theater tonight, with a bunch of kids and tweens singing their hearts out, and every parent/adult in the audience (me included!) clapping along and cheering them on, was one of the most magical movie moments ever. This is what it all about."









"Me and the guy next to me were locked in for the KPop Demon Hunters sing along! What it sounds like plays so good in a movie theater!" a second person said.









A third person added, "KPop Demon Hunters at the cinema is a whole different experience!! This really is one of those films that's a cultural phenomenon!!!"









"I went to go see Kpop Demon Hunters at theaters and IT WAS ABSOLUTE CINEMA," a fourth person posted.









Someone else declared, "I'M WATCHING THE KPOP DEMON HUNTERS SING ALONG MOVIE AN IT'S SO GREAT!!! IT'S ALMOST A FULL HOUSE."





"Kpop Demon Hunters was peak cinema I'm afraid," another person added.





Elsewhere from Indy100, A new Korean sensation is topping Netflix charts right now, and Baby Reindeer creator is 'unrecognisable' in new show.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.