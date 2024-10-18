Lady Gaga fans are trying to work out this cryptic puzzle

Lady Gaga has sent fans into a frenzy by sharing what appears to be a cryptic puzzle hinting at an exciting new project.

Last month, the 'Poker Face' hit-maker, 38, teased fans by confirming new music was set to be released in October. With just under two weeks left until the month comes to a close, Gaga’s fans - who are lovingly known as the Little Monsters - have noticed something peculiar about the star’s streaming service accounts.

The titles of seven Gaga songs on Spotify have been altered so that the first letter is lowercase and the other letters are uppercase.

The seven songs are:

dANCE IN THE DARK i LIKE IT ROUGH sINNER’S PRAYER eNIGMA aRTPOP sMILE eLECTRIC CHAPEL

Although it may seem like a random selection, fans were quick to notice that the lowercase letters form an anagram for the word ‘disease’.

Naturally fans have shared their theory about Gaga’s upcoming single which may or may not be titled ‘Disease’ on social media.

One fan quoted an infamous line from Bad Romance, “I want your ugly, I want your disease” and asked if Gaga was possibly making a reference to it with her rumoured new song title.

Another music lover wrote: “Can't Wait to hear it! Gaga always delivers something unique.”

Meanwhile, someone else quipped: “Gaga’s next hit might just be infectiously good.”

In what could also be a hilarious twist, the letters in the anagram also spell the word ‘seaside’.

Gaga recently starred in Joker: Folie à Deux which failed to live up to the lofty expectations set by the first Joker film, which stars Joaquin Phoenix as the titular villain.

The sequel was universally panned by critics and audiences alike and according to Comscore's estimates, it suffered massive 81 per cent drop from its underwhelming $37.8 million opening weekend.

According to The Hollywood Reporter , that makes it the worst second-weekend decline for a comic-book movie in history.

That title was previously held by The Marvels which had a whopping 78 per cent drop in its second weekend.

However Gaga is pressing ahead with her new album campaign. The pop icon’s seventh studio album, which has the codename LG7, will be released in February.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the Indy100's free WhatsApp channelHave your say in our news democracy.

Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the Indy100 rankings