Fans of Love Island are convinced that two of the show’s contestants slept together on their first night together in the villa.

Contestants Andrew Le Page and Coco Lodge have been pretty inseparable since they met in the villa on Monday (4 July) and immediately hit it off.

Since the new girls were introduced to the guys in the original villa, the couple has been pretty hands-on with each other.

They were seen passionately kissing on the villa’s terrace before they moved to the bedroom, where giggling ensued in the darkness.

On last night’s show, the Islanders had a debrief in the morning and people think that pair’s faces and awkwardness said it all.

Taking to Twitter, fans of the show gave their thoughts on what had gone on between the two.

One Love Island fan asked: “Wait did coco and Andrew have sex in the first shot?”

Another said: “Andrew has been having sex since he walked in the villa like there hasn’t [been] a day he hasn’t he’s actually sly beast.”

Someone else claimed: “Andrew and coco’s interaction is giving rebound sex energy.”

Andrew had previously been coupled up with Tasha Ghouri in Casa Amor, where the pair made viewers cringe after it emerged Andrew had given Tasha oral sex while other contestants were also in the bedroom.

Trailers for tonight’s episode appear to show Andrew in tears and being supported by fellow contestant Jacques O'Neill.

