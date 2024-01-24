Margot Robbie being snubbed for Barbie at the Oscars has caused a massive debate

Fans and fellow actors are outraged after Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig were snubbed by the Oscars.

On Tuesday (23 January), the Academy Award nominations were released. While Ryan Gosling was among those nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role of Ken in the hit film Barbie, Robbie and Gerwig were nowhere to be found.

Fury soon spread across social media, with one X/Twitter user writing: "So Ryan Gosling’s nominated for playing ken but Margot Robbie isn’t nominated for playing Barbie… in Barbie."

Another added: "Wait Ryan Gosling got nominated for his role as Ken, but Margot Robbie didn't get nominated for Barbie?! And Greta got snubbed for Best Director?!?! Way to justify the literal plot of the movie."

Meanwhile, a third penned: "If Ryan deserved a nom, then Margot certainly did, the fact she wouldn't have won isn't the point. It almost feels like the Academy deliberately played into the theme of the movie to get people talking. #Oscars haven't been about who actually deserves it for a long time."



Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling star in 'Barbie' Warner Bros

Others weren't quite so sure that there should be so much backlash to the decision as the other nominees, such as Lily Gladstone in Killers of the Flower Moon, should be celebrated.

Comedian Frankie Boyle wrote: "Ignoring the first Native American woman being nominated for an Oscar to complain that there should have been more for a movie about Barbie dolls is very, very white behaviour."

Campaigner Zoe Gardner said: "Look. The Barbie movie wasn’t good. It wasn’t funny. It’s entire purpose was to sell merch (including super-feminist anti-cellulite cream). The real feminist story of the Oscar noms is Lily Gladstone being the first Native American woman to be nominated."

Another person added: "I didn't even realize at first that "barely survived becoming the next victim of a mass murder plot" was actually shade at Lily Gladstone's nomination. Cause that's SO CRAZY. You're minimizing the genocide of Native Americans? Over BARBIE nominations?"

In a statement seen by The Independent, Gosling wrote: “I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films. And I never thought I’d being saying this, but I’m also incredibly honored and proud that it’s for portraying a plastic doll named Ken.



“But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film.

“No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius.

“To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.

“Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees.

“Having said that, I am so happy for America Ferrera and the other incredible artists who contributed their talents to making this such a groundbreaking film."

Barbie actress America Ferrera, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actress, said that while she can't believe her nomination is real, she is also "incredibly disappointed" her co-stars were snubbed.

Speaking to Variety, Ferrera said: “Greta has done just about everything that a director could do to deserve it. Creating this world, and taking something that didn’t have inherent value to most people and making it a global phenomenon. It feels disappointing to not see her on that list.”



As for Robbie’s performance, Ferrera added: “What Margot achieved as an actress is truly unbelievable. One of the things about Margot as an actress is how easy she makes everything look. And perhaps people got fooled into thinking that the work seems easy, but Margot is a magician as an actress in front of the screen, and it was one of the honors of my career to get to witness her pull off the amazing performance she did.

“She brings so much heart and humor and depth and joy and fun to the character. In my book, she’s a master.”

