The great Martin Scorsese has appeared to get in on the joke surrounding a viral fake movie that was supposedly made by himself in the 1970s.

A fake movie called Goncharovstarring the likes of Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino, Gene Hackman, John Cazale, Cybill Shepherd, and Harvey Keitel has become a viral hit on Tumblr where it has developed its own history and even plot.

The unofficial synopsis for the movie is as follows: "Former discotheque owner Goncharov comes to Naples, Italy, after the fall of the Soviet Union and gets embroiled in the world of organized crime. He ends up crossing paths with Andrey, a banker.

"The two have a lot of sexual tension going on, to the point where many believe that all the deaths would be prevented if they just f**ked. Meanwhile, his unsatisfied wife, Katya, must come to terms with her father’s death as she becomes entangled with a mysterious woman named Sofia."

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Although the fake movie first appeared online in 2020 it has since gone viral and taken on a whole new life of its own where fans have pretended to watch the movie, created scenes and given a deep analysis of its meanings.

Was it fake though or just a movie that never got released?

Well Scorsese has cast doubt on this whole charade after he was asked about the movie by his 23-year-old daughter Francesca, who is very active on all things TikTok and Instagram.

In a new TikTok clip the younger Scorsese responds to another video wondering if she has had to explain the phenomenon surrounding Goncharov. She doesn't say anything in the video but does share a screenshot of a text conversation she had with her Dad.

In it, she asks him if he's heard about Goncharov and sends him an article about the 'movie' from the New York Times. The older Scorsese simply replies: "Yes. I made that film years ago."





So there you have it, Goncharov might very well be a movie that Scorsese made in 1973 but whether we'll get to see it is another question, meaning that the likes of Tumblr will just have to keep writing their own fan fiction about it.

Meanwhile, he is currently in post-production on his next movie Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Robert DeNiro and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.