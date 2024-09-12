Megan thee Stallion pauses VMAs to demand crew get snake off her

Megan thee Stallion was widely praised for her VMA host debut – even during her freak out while recreating Britney Spears' 'Slave 4 U' holding a real snake.

When the hotly anticipated music awards show returned from a break, Megan was seen sporting the iconic 2001 Spears outfit in a green bra, low-waist blue bottoms with embellishments and a long tulle train. A real albino snake was wrapped around her arms.

"Okay. Okay. Stop the music," the rapper screamed, trying not to move. "I’m just playing. Come get the snake. I don’t know this snake, this snake don’t know me. Oh my god."



She joked that she "tried to hold it down for Britney" after the crew intervened and removed the python.

The moment soon became a talking point online, leaving many X/Twitter users in hysterics for her realness.

"Sticking to the HISS agenda," one fan quipped, in reference to Megan's track 'HISS'.

"She served I fear," another wrote, while a third added: "She’s better than me. I’d say HELL NO. Get me a plushie snake."

Spears previously opened up about her experience performing with a real snake, writing: "One of my favorite performances was with an albino python … I still remember how scared I felt when I was handed this snake and took the stage !!!"





Elsewhere in the show, Megan took to the stage with a medley including her new single 'BOA', along with 'Hiss', 'Mamushi' and 'B.A.S'.



Japenese rapper Yuki Chiba made his VMA debut performing 'Mamushi' in his native language.

