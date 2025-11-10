Everything we know about the new Michael Jackson biopic 'Michael'

A teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, was released recently, and it has already become the most-viewed trailer for any music biopic in history.

Within 24 hours, the trailer received an impressive 116.2 million globally, according to WaveMetrix - so it's fair to say viewers are excited for the upcoming movie.

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming film that details the life and career of the King of Pop.

Who is playing Michael Jackson?

Jafaar Jackson as Michael Jackson in the 'Michael' teaser trailer Lionsgate

Michael Jackson's nephew, Jaafar Jackson, will be portraying his uncle on the big screen after he was cast in the role back in January 2023.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) at the time, Jaafar posted a photo of himself doing an iconic Michael Jackson pose with a fedora and black loafers while rehearsing.

"I’m humbled and honored to bring my Uncle Michael’s story to life. To all the fans all over the world, I’ll see you soon," he wrote.

Jaafar is the son of Michael's older brother Jermaine Jackson and his ex-wife Alejandra Genevieve Oaziaza, and is following in his showbiz family's footsteps.

Both Michael and Jermaine Jackson and their other brothers, Jackie, Marlon, Tito, and Randy, were part of The Jackson 5 - a R&B and soul vocal group who sold more than 150 million records worldwide.

Jaafar previously spoke about seeing his father and uncles singing together on stage.

"When I first saw my father and uncles perform, it was the 30th anniversary of the Jacksons. They performed in New York," he said in a 2019 interview with Genius.

"That was the only time I got to see Uncle Michael perform. Just seeing the fans’ reactions and the energy, that really inspired me to be in the music."

Other cast members confirmed

(L-R) Nia Long, Coleman Domingo, and Miles Teller Photo by Sergi Alexander/Getty Images, Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images, and Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

More cast members have been confirmed which include, Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, Coleman Domingo as Joe Jackson, and Miles Teller as attorney John Branca, Kat Graham as Diana Ross, Laura Harrier as Suzanne de Passe, Kendrick Sampson as Quincy Jones, and Juliano Krue Valdi as a young Michael.

Antoine Fuqua is the film's director, and the script is by John Logan, while Graham King, John Branca and John McClain are producers of the film.

What will the film be about?

The film, as you might expect, will cover the life of Michael Jackson. From the trailer, there was a clip of when he was younger with his family in The Jackson 5 days to when he became a global superstar as a solo artist with clips including his iconic moonwalk, when he won a record 8 awards at the GRAMMY Awards in 1984, and his iconic 'Thriller' music video. “The film tells the story of Michael Jackson’s life beyond the music, tracing his journey from the discovery of his extraordinary talent as the lead of the Jackson Five, to the visionary artist whose creative ambition fueled a relentless pursuit to become the biggest entertainer in the world," the synopsis reads. "Highlighting both his life off-stage and some of the most iconic performances from his early solo career, the film gives audiences a front-row seat to Michael Jackson as never before. This is where his story begins.”

Will there be a second film? There has been speculation on whether the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic will be split into two films. Back in May, there were reports that the studio was considering this with the three and a half hours of footage but it is yet to be confirmed - although Lionsgate execs hinted this potentially might happen in a second-quarter earnings call with analysts on Thursday. "While we’re not yet ready to confirm plans for a second film, I can tell you that the creative team is hard at work making sure that we’re in a position to deliver more Michael soon after we release the first film,” Adam Fogelson, chair of the studio’s Motion Picture Group, told analysts, as per Hollywood Reporter.



Viewers react to 'Michael' trailer on social media

Given how this became the most-viewed trailer for any music biopic in history, there was a lot of reaction on social media as viewers shared their excitement about the upcoming release of 'Michael'.

One person said, "You’re gonna have to send the national guard to carry me out of the theater."













A second person shared the Ayo Edebri "I'm seated" meme.









"5 songs mixed together this perfectly is insanity," a third person added.









A fourth person reacted, "I’m gonna pass out in the theater like it’s one of his concerts."









"He looks so much like him it’s actually insane," someone else said, remarking on how much Jaafar looks like his Uncle Michael in the trailer.









Another person commented, "Nepotism done right."





When will the film be released?

Michael is set to be released in cinemas on April 24, 2026.

