A new Korean sensation is topping Netflix charts right now - and it’s not Squid Game

If you're still attempting to recover from *that* Squid Game season 3 ending, fear not, because there's no shortage of great Korean TV shows and movies on Netflix - and one is going so viral that it has topped the streaming platform's charts.

KPop Demon Hunters was released in June, but is now sitting pretty at number one in Netflix's movie charts, thanks to its catchy songs that have become so popular that they've even made their way into Billboard's Hot 100, surpassing real-life K-pop icons including Blackpink.

That's not all, as it's currently at number two in the global charts, and in the top 10 in 93 countries.

So just how did it become so successful out of nowhere?

Well, if you haven't seen it, it's an animated musical fantasy movie, that according to the plot: "Follows a K-pop girl group named Huntrix, who secretly work as demon hunters, battling evil spirits while balancing their pop idol careers.

"Their biggest challenge arises when a rival demon boy band, the Saja Boys, emerges, aiming to steal their fanbase - and souls.

"A central conflict involves a hidden romantic tension between Rumi, a member of Huntrix, and Jinu, a member of the Saja Boys, complicated by Rumi's secret demon heritage."





The movie even enlisted the help of some major Korean producers to make the soundtrack feel as authentic as possible, including Grammy-winning Lindgren, who has worked with BTS and TWICE.

"Because we wanted the music to be really incredible and really speak to the K-pop fans and be legitimately fit into the K-pop space, we felt that it was important to partner with a Korean label," director, Maggie Kang said during a Netflix press interview.

At time of writing, 'Golden' by Huntrix is at number 6 in the charts, ahead of the likes of Kendrick Lamar, and Lady Gaga.

Saja Boys are sitting at number 16 with 'Your Idol', and a second entry from the girl band is at 29, with 'How It's Done'.

In total, 6 songs from the film are dominating the top 100.

"This is the best movie of 2025", one fan attested on X.

"Kpop Demon Hunters is a brand new IP that wasn't made by Disney, it has strong badass and confident POC women as the leads, and it manages to be an artistic beauty in an era of AI slop tempting greedy corporations. Really thrilled to see this being so successful", another added.

"This movie goes hard", someone else chimed in.

Can we get a sequel already?

