Noel Gallagher has been slammed by disability charity Scope after he allegedly revealed that he ‘blagged’ his way into a viewing platform at Glastonbury which is usually reserved for disabled people.

The musician is said to have recounted how he and Rita Ora made their way onto the platform in order to watch Jamie T inside the John Peel tent on the Saturday night of the festival.

As the Mirror reports, Gallagher told how he showed the security guard his access all areas pass after coming off stage for his performance on the pyramid stage.

Gallagher alledgedly said the group “couldn’t get to the bit on stage because we were f****** wasted”, so the former Oasis star “flashed my pass and said this lot are with me and we walked on to this platform - unbeknownst to us it was the disabled platform”.

He said: “I said: ‘See that pass mate? It gets me any f****** where.”

Gallagher then reportedly joked he “would have” tipped a wheelchair user out of their chair in order to secure a spot for his son. He also added he would pretend to touch people around him on the forehead telling them to “rise… you can walk”.

“I gotta say, those disabled cats have a great view of everything,” the musician added.

Scope has now blasted his comments as “vile”, releasing a statement saying that “there is no excuse for this kind of language.”

A spokesperson told the publication: “On top of that, accessible platforms aren’t for privileged rock stars and their friends. These platforms exist so that disabled people can enjoy live music - without them many of our festivals would simply be off limits.”

