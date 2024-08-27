Oasis are set to stage a stunning reunion after Liam and Noel Gallagher shared a series of cryptic messages, before confirming reunion shows in an announcement on Tuesday morning.

A short clip of a sign in the style of the Oasis logo was shared to both of their Instagram accounts on Sunday night, as well as on the official Oasis page. The black sign had the date “27.08.24” written in the middle before it flickered and changed to read “8am”.

Fans of the Manchester rock band have pleaded with the brothers to regroup since they disbanded in 2009, prompted by a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

During Liam’s headline Reading Festival set on Sunday evening, he dedicated the Oasis track 'Half The World Away' to his estranged brother Noel and later their hit 'Cigarettes & Alcohol' to people who he said hate the rock band. At the end of the gig, the same clip teasing Tuesday’s date was shown on the stage’s main screens.

Reunion rumours have circulated over the years but intensified recently amid the apparent thawing in the feud between the pair.

Now, fans have got their wish.

The band have announced shows in Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin next summer, with tickets set to go on sale on August 31.

Given the popularity of Oasis and the magnitude of such an announcement it's fair to say that people are pretty excited. And yes, Twitter/X is a flurry with memes and jokes about the Manchester rock stars.

Many have noticed that the return of a Labour government for the first time in 14 years has also coincided with Oasis's return whose last gig was when Gordon Brown was still prime minister.

Football manager Neil Warnock got in on the act, recycling one of his classic catchphrases to temper the Gallagher's behaviour ahead of the reunion.

Atletico Madrid got involved too given their recent signing of Conor Gallagher.





This is quite possible.



Hopefully, we'll see more of Liam getting interviewed by children.

Given the temperament of the two brothers, this is always a risk.

Inevitable Jack Grealish appearance.

And Danny Dyer...









No lies were told.





One final football reference.

We might be on the verge of seeing a wave of questionable haircuts.

Kathy Burke has also revealed a small bit of trivia about her famous Harry Enfield & Chums sketch.













We'll end with the rather excellent compilation from FamilyGuy.











Additional reporting by PA.

