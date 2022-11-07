Comedian and garlic bread enthusiast Peter Kay has announced his return to live comedy, with his first new stand-up show in 12 years.

Kay - best known for Phoenix Nights, Car Share and his parody of Tony Christie’s '(Is This The Way to) Amarillo' for Comic Relief - broke the news during an ad break for the first episode of this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! on Sunday.

In the short clip, the Bolton comic can be seen carrying a large roll of carpet into a bungalow as a fan shouts at him from their car. Smiling, he confirms he’s hitting the road from next month.

Kay, 49, said of the new tour: “It’s good to get back to what I love doing best: stand-up comedy – and if there’s ever a time people need a laugh, it’s now.

“And with the cost of living at an all-time high, ticket prices are starting from £35 – the same price they were on my previous tour in 2010.”

That show, The Tour That Doesn’t Tour Tour… Now On Tour, entered the Guinness Book of World Records in January 2012, as the most successful stand-up tour of all time after playing to 1.2 million people.

He had previously unveiled another tour back in 2017, but this was later cancelled due to “unforeseen family circumstances”.

“My sincerest apologies. This decision has not been taken lightly and I’m sure you’ll understand my family must always come first,” he said in a statement at the time.

The entertainer has since been away from the spotlight, save for a few charity events and media appearances.

And if that wasn’t enough proof of all the excitement, Kay’s website appeared to crash not long after the announcement was made.

The 12-venue arena tour begins at Manchester’s AO Arena from 2 December, and concludes at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield on 11 August 2023.

Tickets go on sale next Saturday at 10am.

