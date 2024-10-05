Princess Diaries 3 has been confirmed by Anne Hathaway on social media 20 years after the second movie in the series released and fans have been sent into meltdown.



Hathaway plays Mia Thermopolis, heir to the throne and Princess of the fictional Genovia, a teenager in New York City who finds out she is the princess of a small European principality.

The first two films followed her life through high school while juggling her regular teenage life with being a princess and fighting royal traditions.

It's been more than two decades since the second film released.

And Hathaway has now confirmed a third is in the works which she's back for in a video on social media captioned: "Back to Genovia."

The video starts with the Oscar winner showing a number one with her finger before the video cut to her iconic "shut up" line from the first film.

She then showed two fingers which showed Julie Andrews repeating the same line from the 2004 sequel.

And then Hathaway held three fingers up and said "shut up" herself before blowing a kiss to the camera with the video then cutting to a news report that director Adele Lim will be working on it.

The announcement sent fans into meltdown across social media.

One said: "Princess Diaries 3 has the power to heal our broken nation."

"PLEASE BRING MY FAMILY BACK TOGETHER," exclaimed another.

One said they will "lose it" if Chris Pine doesn't return alongside Hathaway.

Another called for the film to release in cinemas first with "none of that straight to streaming s**t".

One posted a meme of Vice Principal Gupta saying: "The Queen is coming. To Grove High School."

Another posted a meme of an emotional Hathaway clapping quickly at an awards ceremony with the caption: "I USED TO PRAY FOR TIMES LIKE THIS."

"My comfort movie is coming back to me. I'm losing it," one said.

And another could barely contain their excitement and posted: "OMFG SCREAMING CRYING THROWING THE F UPPPPP."

