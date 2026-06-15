What to stream this week: Ryan Gosling's space epic and a new Myles Smith album

This week brings a fresh wave of entertainment across streaming platforms, music services, and gaming consoles, with highly anticipated releases set to captivate audiences.

From the cinematic debut of Project Hail Mary to Myles Smith's inaugural album, a diverse array of new content awaits. Highlights include Colin Farrell's return as an extraterrestrial in Sugar, a new Square Enix title reminiscent of Chrono Trigger, and a posthumous collaboration between Big Freedia and the acclaimed artist Sophie.

Among the new cinematic offerings, Project Hail Mary, hailed as one of the year's standout films, arrives on MGM+ on Thursday, 18 June. This sci-fi adventure from Phil Lord and Chris Miller features Ryan Gosling as Ryland Grace, a science teacher who awakens aboard a spaceship tasked with a critical mission to rescue dying stars.

Sandra Hüller also stars, alongside an alien character named Rocky, brought to life by puppeteer James Ortiz. AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr praised the film as "a clever, sincere, most-ages crowd-pleaser that’s full of life, energy and a love of science."





Ryan Gosling in 'Project Hail Mary' IGN / VideoElephant

Meanwhile, How to Make a Killing premieres on HBO Max on 19 June, starring Glen Powell as a working-class individual determined to violently reclaim his inheritance. Written and directed by John Patton Ford, the film draws inspiration from the classic Alec Guinness Ealing comedy, Kind Hearts and Coronets. However, a review noted a lack of tonal sophistication, describing it as "a disappointingly flat almost-remake that has neither the biting farce nor the chilling darkness to match its black-comedy ambitions."

Netflix's latest romantic comedy, Voicemails for Isabelle, aims to distinguish itself within the genre. Written and directed by Leah McKendrick, the film features Zoey Deutch as a woman coping with her sister's death by leaving voicemails on her old phone. When the number is reassigned to an Austin real estate agent, played by Nick Robinson, an unexpected connection forms. It launches on Friday, 19 June.

In the realm of music, Friday, 19 June, marks the release of English singer-songwriter Myles Smith's debut album, My Mess, My Heart, My Life. This milestone follows Smith's significant success, including a triple-platinum single. His 2024 track "Stargazing" emerged as a folk-pop sensation, propelling the previously unknown artist into the spotlight. With his first full-length record, Smith looks to maintain this impressive trajectory.

The music industry continues to feel the impact of Sophie, the Grammy-nominated Scottish DJ, producer, and artist, who tragically passed away in 2021 at 34. Known for her collaborations with Madonna and Charli xcx, her innovative sound still influences both underground and mainstream scenes.

This Friday sees the release of Released At Last, a three-song EP from New Orleans' Queen of Bounce, Big Freedia, featuring tracks recorded with the late Sophie in 2016. The EP is a powerful testament to Sophie's enduring legacy.

Turning to television, Hulu presents the new docuseries Million Dollar Nannies, which offers a glimpse into a high-end childcare agency based in Ibiza. The series follows nannies catering to the offspring of ultra-wealthy clients, whose lavish lifestyles come with equally high expectations.

Viewers can anticipate a world of non-disclosure agreements, private jets, and children accustomed to caviar. All episodes become available on Thursday, 18 June.

On Apple TV, Colin Farrell reprises his role as an alien living undercover as a human in the second season of Sugar, premiering Friday, 19 June. Farrell portrays John Sugar, a Los Angeles private investigator whose noir-style detective work is intertwined with a season-long central mystery. His character juggles solving daily cases with the clandestine task of monitoring humanity on Earth.

Colin Farrell as John Sugar in 'Sugar' Apple TV+/PA

Finally, in the gaming world, Square Enix unveils The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales, set in the intriguing land of Philabieldia, described as "a beautiful but savage land." Following the discovery of ancient ruins, the courageous Elliot and his fairy companion, Faie, embark on a thousand-year journey through time.

While its pixelated art style will resonate with fans of Clay Tech Works' Octopath Traveler, the gameplay leans towards an arcade experience. The time-travelling narrative also evokes Square's 1995 classic, "Chrono Trigger." This title launches on Thursday, 18 June, across PlayStation 5, Xbox X/S, Switch 2, and PC.