US president Donald Trump has been known to pay attention to his approval ratings during his time in the White House, but new figures out this week may well make for uncomfortable reading for the Republican and his team.

In previous election years, the convicted felon won the support of the majority of white voters without a college degree – 66 per cent in 2016 and 2024, and 67 per cent in 2020.

But now, new CNN/SSRS polling has an overall 8 per cent disapproval rating among this voter demographic, based on 46 per cent approving and 54 per cent disapproving – and it’s outside the margin of error.

Jen Psaki, former White House press secretary and now MS NOW presenter, said on Friday that this should be “freaking people out over at the White House”.

“That is a huge freaking deal. Democrats haven’t won a majority of white voters without a college degree since Jimmy Carter in 1976 – and now Trump is losing that key demographic by eight points,” she said.

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But that’s not all, as a question of whether Trump has the right priorities as president saw 73 per cent answer ‘no’, compared to just 27 per cent who said ‘yes’.

This follows a string of renovation works carried out by the Trump administration which have proved controversial, from the demolition of the East Wing of the White House to make way for a ballroom, to the ongoing issues surrounding the Reflecting Pool near the Lincoln Memorial.

Then there’s the overall approval rating – or rather, the disapproval rating – which has Trump on -32 per cent based on 34 per cent approving of Trump as president versus a whopping 66 per cent which disapprove of him.

As CNN itself notes in its coverage of the ratings, the percentage matches the figure Trump received at the end of his first term, after the infamous insurrection which took place on January 6, 2021.

And the latest stats come just over a week since the news outlet reported that Trump’s ratings were “the worst this century for a president [at] this point in his second term”, with the average of CNBC and Washington Post polls putting Trump on -22 points, compared to Barack Obama on -8 points and George W. Bush on -20 points.

“So at this point, Donald John Trump is in fact holding the record for the lowest net approval rating for a president in his second term, at this point in the second term, of any president in the 21st century,” said CNN’s chief data analyst Harry Enten.

Yikes.

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