Pop singer Sabrina Carpenter’s latest music video appears to have drawn the wrath of God – or his representatives, at least.

Brooklyn bishop Robert Brennan criticised Carpenter’s music video 'Feather,' which was filmed at a church in New York, for being too raunchy.

The video features Carpenter wearing a short dress as several men kill each other over her. It also shows her going to their funerals at the church. One of the coffins says: “RIP B****.”

While the video is distinctly pedestrian by pop music standards, it appears to have disturbed Brennan, who said he was “appalled”.

He also slammed the local parish for letting the filming take place at all, launched a full investigation and sacked the vicar, Monsignor Jamie Gigantiello. Yikes.

“The parish did not follow diocesan policy regarding the filming on church property, which includes a review of the scenes and script,” Brennan’s statement read.

Carpenter, meanwhile, seemed to see the funny side. Shortly after the bishop made his announcement, she published a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot, where she jokingly claimed to have built the church herself.

The parish initially tried to blame the production company for failing to “accurately represent” the planned content of the video.

However, Brennan’s investigation found that documents given to the parish “while failing to depict the entirety of the scenes, clearly portray inappropriate behaviour unsuitable for a church sanctuary”.

After all this, Brennan also decided he needed to re-sanctify the church with holy water, just in case Carpenter’s music video had done some permanent spiritual damage.

“Through the offering of this mass, Bishop Brennan has restored the sanctity of this church and repaired the harm,” the diocese said in a statement.

Since its release on Tuesday, the Feather music video has since garnered more than 3m views.

And social media users also found the episode amusing. Here’s what some of them had to say:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.