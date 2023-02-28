Sabrina Carpenter makes 'porn reference' about the BBC in now-deleted Live Lounge

BBC Radio One have suspiciously removed Sabrina Carpenter's Live Lounge performance after a 'pornographic reference' was heard in the outro.

While BBC means British Broadcasting Corporation, it's unfortunately also a term commonly used in porn, and the singer grabbed the opportunity to mock it.

"I’m American I am not British, so BBC it stands for something different", she sings at the end of her rendition of 'Nonsense'.

'Sabrina carpenter explaining bbc on the bbc is so funny i can’t', Charli XCX later tweeted in support.

