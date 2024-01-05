Shia LaBeouf 'wants to become a deacon' as he's confirmed into Catholic Church

Shia LaBeouf has long enjoyed leaving fans confused about his antics – but his latest move might be the most surprising.

The actor says he wants to become a Catholic deacon, after he was confirmed into the Church in a ceremony recently.

The 37-year-old was seen in a series of shots posted by the Capuchin Franciscans - Western America Province, as officials said he "fully entered the Church this past weekend through the sacrament of confirmation!"

LaBeouf was seen posing with members of the institution, in the latest part of an apparent religious awakening.

He was confirmed at a church in California. He had previously spent time at the church in Solvang, a city which sits between San Francisco and Los Angeles, while preparing for his role in the 2022 film Padre Pio.

Capuchin friar Brother Alexander Rodriguez served as confirmation sponsor for LaBeouf.

He told new outlet Catholic News Agency that LaBeouf has expressed interest in taking the steps to become a deacon "in the future".

"He just spontaneously said, 'I want to become a deacon,' and he still feels that way."





Officials shared photos on Facebook. The post said: "The Capuchin Franciscan friars are overjoyed to welcome him into the fold and witness his deep commitment to his faith journey.

"Shia LaBeouf, known for his incredible talent and passion in the entertainment industry, has embarked on a profound spiritual journey that has led him to embrace the teachings of the Catholic Church.

"His decision to fully enter the Church is a testament to his sincere desire to grow in his relationship with God and live out the Gospel values."

"As Capuchin Franciscans, we believe in the transformative power of faith and the incredible impact it can have on one’s life.

"We invite you to join us in celebrating this momentous occasion and to keep Shia LaBeouf in your prayers as he continues to deepen his faith and seek God’s guidance in his life.

"May his example inspire others to explore their own spiritual paths and find solace in the loving embrace of the Church."

