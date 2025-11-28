Two major SNL stars have just joined the Shrek 5 voice cast and everyone's losing it

New ogres are joining the swamp.

Saturday Night Live's Marcello Hernández and Superman’s Skyler Gisondo have been confirmed as the latest voice cast members starring in Shrek 5.

The pair will play Shrek's sons, Fergus and Farkle, in the upcoming and eagerly awaited film, with the big news being announced on social media.

In the post on Thanksgiving, Hernández and Gisondo were channelling their characters. Gisondo could be seen sporting a Shrek cap; meanwhile, Hernández went into extreme ogre mode by painting himself green.





@shrek The Brogres have entered the chat.

“I might have gone a bit overboard,” he admitted, sharing a series of snaps of his green makeover.

“Buddy these look amazing but you know we’re just doing the voices right?” Gisondo responded.

Another post from Hernández showed him posing in his ogre get-up - typing at a computer, on the phone, and a video of him giving a cheeky wink to the camera.

Hernández and Gisondo join Zendaya, who was cast as Shrek and Fiona's daughter Felicia, while Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz are reprising their voice roles as Shrek, Donkey and Fiona.

Social media reacts to the latest castings

This latest casting announcement has left Shrek fans pumped for the last instalment in the beloved franchise.

One person said, "This casting might have me in the theater opening night."





"Count me in," a second person wrote, along with the Ayo Edebri "I'm seated" meme.





A third person posted, "Them and Zendaya on that press tour."









A fourth person shared, "Need them & z paired together for press for my mental health."





"This is one of the greatest animated voice castings of ALL-TIME,, I’m so serious," another person commented.

Earlier this year, a teaser for Shrek 5 was released, but it sparked anger among fans over the new animation style of the iconic characters as they appeared to look different compared to the previous four films.

The release date of the film has also been pushed back from July 2026 to June 30 2027, so we still have a wait until our favourite orgres (and some new ones) are back on the big screen.

