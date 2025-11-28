Stranger Things creators reveal 'Plan B' song for iconic 'Running Up That Hill' scene

Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill was the soundtrack to one of the most iconic scenes in Stranger Things - and now the show's creators have shared what other potential song was in the running.

The 1985 hit was character Max's (Sadie Sink) favourite song, and her friends played her favourite song through her Walkman to help her escape Vecna's clutches, as it anchored her back to reality.

As a result of the cinematic moment from Season 4, Running Up That Hill had a resurgence in 2022, where it reached No.1 in the charts, nearly four decades on from its original release.





At the time, Bush gave a rare interview to Women's Hour, where she shared her feelings about it all.

“I thought that the track would get some attention. But I just never imagined that it would be anything like this. It’s so exciting," she said.

“But it’s quite shocking really, isn’t it? I mean, the whole world’s gone mad.”

Now, in a recent interview with Attitude Magazine, the Duffer Brothers detailed how this song ended up in this scene.

"The way we came up with that is me, Ross and our music supervisor, Nora, all built a playlist for Max and basically what we thought Max would be listening to," Matt explained, and noted Running Up That Hill was on each of their playlists, and that's how they landed on this song choice.

But there was another song in contention, too - although they couldn't remember which specific track they were considering.

"There was definitely a runner-up, but I think it was used in Lost in Translation," Ross said, and shared how "part of the challenge is trying to find songs that you don't associate with other major pop culture events."

“That was what was great about Running Up That Hill. It really just checked all those boxes.”

Some of the '80s songs on the Lost in Translation soundtrack included 'Just Like Honey' by The Jesus And Mary Chain, and 'More Than This' by Roxy Music.

Meanwhile, following the release of Stranger Things 5 this week, Running Up That Hill has passed the 1.5 billion streams milestone on Spotify and has re-entered the Global Spotify chart at #146 with 1.31 million streams.

