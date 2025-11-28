Trump once again celebrates a US public holiday by attacking his opponents

At this point, people can expect two things at Thanksgiving: the turkey, and US president Donald Trump marking yet another American holiday by ranting on social media about people he doesn’t like.

As a reminder, for 2024’s Memorial Day, he shared a Truth Social post attacking “human scum”; he marked Easter this year by going after “radical left lunatics” and “weak and ineffective judges and law enforcement officials”; and for the latest Memorial Day in May, he once again slammed what he described as “scum”, and “USA-hating judges”.

Now, in a more than 500-word ramble posted to X/Twitter on Thursday, the Republican wished “a very Happy Thanksgiving salutation to all of our Great American Citizens and Patriots who have been so nice in allowing our Country to be divided, disrupted, carved up, murdered, beaten, mugged, and laughed at, along with certain other foolish countries throughout the World, for being ‘Politically Correct,’ and just plain STUPID, when it comes to Immigration.”

Immigration, he says, being “the leading cause of social dysfunction in America”.

“As an example, hundreds of thousands of refugees from Somalia are completely taking over the once great State of Minnesota. Somalian gangs are roving the streets looking for “prey” as our wonderful people stay locked in their apartments and houses hoping against hope that they will be left alone,” Trump writes.

Unsurprisingly, he also launched fresh attacks on Democratic rivals, branding Minnesota governor and former vice presidential candidate Tim Walz “seriously r****ed”, and calling state representative Ilhan Omar, who was born in Somalia, “the worst ‘Congressman/woman’ in our Country” who “probably came into the country illegally”.

Omar is a US citizen, and told Dean Obeidallah in October that she has “no worry” about conversations over her immigration status, saying “I don’t know how they take away my citizenship and deport me”.

Trump continues: “I will permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the U.S. system to fully recover, terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions, including those signed by Sleepy Joe Biden’s Autopen, and remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States, or is incapable of loving our Country, end all Federal benefits and subsidies to noncitizens of our Country, denaturalize migrants who undermine domestic tranquility, and deport any Foreign National who is a public charge, security risk, or non-compatible with Western Civilization.

“These goals will be pursued with the aim of achieving a major reduction in illegal and disruptive populations, including those admitted through an unauthorized and illegal Autopen approval process.”

Biden and his former aides have denied that he used an autopen device to replicate signatures, instead claiming that the former president was involved in “every decision” when it came to the signing of documents.

Trump then concludes the rant by writing: “Only REVERSE MIGRATION can fully cure this situation. Other than that, HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO ALL, except those that hate, steal, murder, and destroy everything that America stands for — You won’t be here for long!”

Walz has since clapped back at the US president on X/Twitter, calling for the release of the results of Trump’s recent MRI scan at Walter Reed Medical Center:

Another account said Trump’s rant “sounds like it was written at 3am by someone losing an argument with their own phone”:

A third responded with the classic “I ain’t reading all that” meme:

And progressive commentator Alex Cole said Trump had turned “a holiday built on gratitude” into “another racist meltdown”:

indy100 has approached Omar’s office for comment.

