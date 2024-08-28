Sonic the Hedgehog fans are 'not ok' after seeing fan favourite in new movie trailer

The Sonic the Hedgehogfilms have come a long way since the initial design for Sega’s beloved video game character sparked memes and backlash from fans, what with a 2022 sequel introducing Knuckles (voiced by Luther star Idris Elba) and an upcoming third film teasing the arrival of another fan favourite – voiced by none other than the legendary Keanu Reeves.

Promising a “new adventure” and a “new rival”, the trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was released on Tuesday, and sees Knuckles burst through the Elizabeth Tower (often incorrectly referred to as Big Ben) and Sonic sprint up London’s iconic Tower Bridge.

We then learn there’s been a “high-level security breach” at a compound, with Shadow (Reeves) on the rampage and Sonic, Tails and Knuckles forced to team up with Jim Carrey’s Dr Robotnik/”Doctor Eggman” to take him down.

And just before the almost three-minute-long trailer is up, we see Carrey play another member of the Robotnik family in the form of Professor Gerald Robotnik, the grandfather of “Doctor Eggman”.

For those unfamiliar with the video game lore (though a warning that the following may contain spoilers for the plot of the upcoming film), Gerald also created Shadow, described as the “ultimate life form” which was “engineered to be an ageless, unstoppable living weapon” - according to a helpful explainer on the official Sonic the Hedgehog YouTube channel.

And now the trailer is out, fans are “not OK” with just how exciting Shadow’s character looks:

One user joked that the movie will usurp the current success of Marvel’s Deadpool and Wolverine:

And there’s hype for Carrey’s new Robotnik role, too:

Even animator Jeff Fowler has tweeted about how “honoured” he was to help animate Shadow in the new movie:

Fans will find out how all of this comes together when Sonic the Hedgehog 3 enters cinemas in December.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.