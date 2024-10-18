Spider-Man 4 gets major update from Tom Holland and Zendaya

Spider-Man fans have a reason to be excited again as Tom Holland shared a very exciting update about the next film.

The last time we saw the 28-year-old as Spider-Man was in the 2021 blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home, which ended with the world - including Peter Parker’s girlfriend and closest friends MJ (Zendaya) and Ned (Jacob Batalon) - unable to remember who he is.

If your Spidey senses were tingling about the fourth film being one step closer to finally landing on the big screen, you were right. Holland said during an episode of the Rich Roll podcast released on Thursday (17 October) that both he and his co-star and real-life girlfriend Zendaya have read a draft script for web-slinger’s next adventure.

“We have a creative and a pitch and a draft which is excellent,” Holland shared. “It needs work but the writers are doing a great job and I read it three weeks ago and it really lit a fire in me.”

He continued: “Zendaya and I sat down and read it together and we at times were like bouncing around the living room.

Tom Holland and Zendaya read the Spider-Man 4 script together / @tomholland2013, Instagram

“Like this is a real movie worthy of the fans’ respect, but there [are] a few things we need to figure out before we can get that really going. But it’s exciting and I’m really, really excited about it.”

As one of Hollywood’s most beloved celebrity couples, the Uncharted star naturally sent fans into a frenzy online by also giving a rare insight into his relationship with the Euphoria actor.

On X/Twitter, Marvel fan Matt (@MattoChatto) posted: “That’s also so cute that Tom Holland and Zendaya were getting hyped reading the Spider-Man 4 script together.”

And Juan (@juan_garza16) gushed: “Spidey 4 news makes me want to cry. It’s been so long.”

Spider-Man 4 has been in development for quite some time, with Marvel president Kevin Feige revealing in an Entertainment Weekly interview in February 2023 a script was being written.

“We have big ideas for that and our writers are just putting pen to paper now,” the Marvel mastermind teased. The script's development had to be paused later that year due to the WGA strike.

Confirmation of a fourth Spider-Man flick starring Holland came as no surprise, as No Way Home grossed a massive $1.9 billion at the global box office.

