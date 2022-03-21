A second season of the popular Netflix series Squid Game is on the horizon.

Now, the show's creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has said he is "brainstorming" ways to bring back characters killed off in Season 1.

Squid Game, the Korean language drama, centres around a group of 456 people who are down on their luck and agree to take part in countless deadly children's games for monetary gain.

However, after many characters passed on in the first season of the series, it is a bit unclear as to which actors will be making a comeback.

Speaking with Deadline at Saturday's (March 19) PGA Awards ceremony, Hwang mentioned some of his ideas for the survival drama series.

Sign upto our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"There will be more great games; that's all I can say," Hwang told the outlet.

"I'm just still brainstorming and collecting the ideas for Season 2. I haven't even started with the writing yet."

When asked if there would be any flashbacks and if the cast members are going to reappear, Hwang joked with a "no" because most of the characters are deceased.

"I'll try something to bring them back to Season 2."

Despite this, he gestured to model and actress HoYeon Jung, who played Kang Sae-byeok on Season 1, and suggested that she may return in a new way.

"Let's say maybe she has a twin sister, you'll see," he said while HoYeon responded with: "I could change my hair color. Let's do a little like plastic surgery."

Whether or not we see familiar faces in the new season, one thing is evident: Squid Game was a success and earned Netflix nearly $900m as millions of people tuned in to watch.

Just like before, people will most likely stream to see what happens next, and so will we.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.