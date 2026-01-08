Disney finds its Rapunzel and Flynn Rider for Tangled live-action film

Tangled fans, we have our Rapunzel and Flynn Rider!

Disney has confirmed which actors will be stepping into the iconic roles for the live-action remake of the popular 2010 animated film.

There has been much speculation and plenty of fan casts on the internet over recent times. Fans have chimed in with their thoughts on who should play the spirited and daring young princess with long magical hair and the arrogant, charismatic thief who helps Rapunzel escape her tower where she was held prisoner.

But now it has been announced Teagan Croft will play Rapunzel, while Milo Manheim will play Flynn Rider, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

(L-R) Milo Manheim, Flynn Rider, Rapunzel, and Teagan Croft Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images, YouTube/Disney Kids, and Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Hamilton Australia

Croft is best known for her appearances as Rachel/White Raven on Titans (2018 -2023) and Manheim best-known for his role as Zed in the Disney TV film franchise Zombies. He currently plays Wally in the Paramount+ series School Spirits and he starred as Seymour in a revival of Little Shop of Horrors. Plus, Manheim also took part in Dancing With the Stars in Season 27 where he was runner-up.

Tangled is the latest Disney animation to get the live-action treatment, with previous films including The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Mulan, Dumbo, The Little Mermaid, Snow White and Lilo & Stitch, while live-action Moana, is set to be released in cinemas this July.

What else do we know about Tangled live-action?

Michael Gracey is directing the film and his previous work includes musical biopics Better Man and The Greatest Showman, and just like the original animation, we can expect the musical elements in the live-action.

No other roles have been confirmed yet, with roles such as Mother Gothel are still being considered despite previous reports that Scarlett Johansson was going to play the villain.

Who voiced the original animated film?

The original 2010 animated Tangled film was voiced by Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi, and the film which made over $591 million worldwide has gone on to become beloved classic among fans.

It also saw the release of the 2012 short film Tangled Ever After and Disney Channel series Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure.

When will the live-action be released?

As the casting of the main leads just announced, with filming yet to begin, there has been no official confirmation on when the Tangled live-action will be released.

